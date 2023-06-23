Online admissions for 2024 school year extended

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has extended the closing date of the 2024 online admissions application period for learners starting grades one and eight next year, to 21 July.

This, after Gauteng parents and guardians were given a month to submit online applications following the commencement date on 15 June, which was initially scheduled to close on 14 July.

According to the GDE, the online admissions system has successfully processed over 400 000 applications since the start of the application period.

The extension looks to accommodate those who have not yet applied, as well as some parents who prefer to submit hardcopy documents at schools, it says.

“As such, this extension will give parents an opportunity to submit documents after the school recess, which is due to commence from 23 June until 17 July. Parents now have until 21 July to apply and will be allowed to upload or submit documents until 28 July,” the department says.

As of Thursday, 22 June, a total of 408 714 applications were processed by the system –176 975 grade one applications and 231 739 grade eight applications.

Despite the extension, the department says parents and guardians are encouraged to apply early by visiting the GDE website and registering to proceed with the application process.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane encourages applicants who require assistance with applying, or have application-related enquiries, to contact the call centre on 0800 000 789 or WhatsApp on 060 891 0361.

“We have seen it fit to give parents and guardians more time to apply and upload or submit documents at schools. We are also proud of having processed over 400 000 applications within a week. This is a testament to our system’s improvement and the demand for the quality education which Gauteng offers,” Chiloane notes.