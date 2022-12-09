PRODATA partners with Malwarebytes to effectively combat regional cyber threats with Malwarebytes’ next-generation cyber security platform

Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, has intensified its partnership with PRODATA, an established IT marketing and value-added distributor since 1992 across the African continent and Europe, to bring industry-leading cloud-based security and cyber protection solutions to the African region. At a particularly crucial [1] time for cyber security across Africa, PRODATA will become a go-to Malwarebytes distribution partner, to reduce the prevalence of cyber attacks through access to easy-to-manage and affordable solutions.

The distribution agreement will allow regional value-added resellers (VARs) to bolster their clients’ cyber security capabilities by leveraging the Malwarebytes Nebula cloud platform, to provide incident response, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response in one centralised cloud management portal.

Malwarebytes has recently expanded its Nebula platform with a new DNS Filtering add-on module to deliver a fast, flexible and comprehensive zero trust solution for Nebula users. Earlier this year, Malwarebytes also launched a Vulnerability & Patch Management module to address software vulnerabilities, making Malwarebytes’ offering one of the simplest and most comprehensive end-to-end security platforms in the world.

“We are constantly looking to deliver the most effective and innovative cyber resiliency solutions to our network of reseller partners and enterprises across Africa and Europe and that have a proven track record of delivery,” said Jay Bradley, Managing Director, PRODATA. “We are excited to reignite and intensify our partnership with Malwarebytes and work together even more closely,” he added.

“PRODATA is the perfect partner to help bring our cloud-based security and cyber protection solutions to African VARs,” said Philip Walsh, Channel Accounts Sales Leader (APAC & EMEA) at Malwarebytes. “With the increasing threat of ransomware, Malwarebytes’ Endpoint Detection and Response solutions for workstations and servers will enable PRODATA and their reseller community to better support organisations in managing endpoints and combating malware at scale.”

