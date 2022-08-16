FlowCentric Technologies announces global partner award winners

Jacques Wessels, Bridgette Ward, Denis Bensch and Mich Martins.

Yesterday, Jacques Wessels, CEO of FlowCentric Technologies, congratulated the company’s 2021-2022 partner award winners during the company’s annual customer and partner event held in Pretoria, South Africa.

This is the first in-person event held by the company since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic; the previous year’s event took place via Microsoft Teams.

Guest speaker Andrew Honey, co-founder and Chairman of RevenuePartners, kicked off the event by sharing valuable insights into the complexities organisations face in growing revenue in today’s challenging business environment and shared advice on how companies can begin engineering for growth. With several decades of expertise in the field of strategy design and consultative selling, Honey’s advice hit home for many of the attendees.

Next up was Hanlie Lizette Wessels, a corporate executive and co-author of the newly released book, Impossible Bosses: Secret Strategies to Deal with 8 Archetypal Managers. Hanlie Wessels shared advice on how to create environments that foster high-performing teams and innovation, including strategies that employees can use to drive change from the bottom up, even if they have an impossible boss.

FlowCentric Technologies’ CIO, Denis Bensch, discussed the FlowCentric Processware roadmap and shared many of the plans for the next version of the product, including a focused cloud strategy. Bensch, however, emphasised that while the company is taking the product to the next level in its cloud strategy, that it would not be doing away with its on-premises offering.

Odette Pieters, COO of FlowCentric Technologies, then shared advice on how companies can get digital back on track and go from simply surviving to thriving post-pandemic. Pieters emphasised that there is no need for companies to overcomplicate their digital strategy. It boils down to defining the corporate strategy, understanding what tools are already in place, and identifying which additional digital tools are required to execute on the strategy. She reminded the attendees that the team at FlowCentric Technologies, along with its partner network, offer technology agnostic advice to companies looking for guidance on how to implement a successful digital strategy.

Jacques Wessels then announced the partner award winners for the period 2021 to 2022.

Best Newcomer of the Year Award 2020 went to DnA Business Consulting. The company is an accomplished and diversified IT consultancy business based out of Bratislava, Slovakia, rendering services to businesses in central Europe. The team at DnA have been very busy promoting FlowCentric Processware into their market, with Alfred Pawson, Director of Information Technology, frequently speaking about the product’s benefits at international events such as the KP-Morgan Group 12th Annual Operational Excellence in Clinical Trial Summit, Berlin, Germany.

Innovation Partner of the Year went to MWare Consulting for their integration between FlowCentric Processware and the Microsoft Power BI platform. “It is a fantastic solution, we’re very impressed with what they have done,” said Bensch. “We look forward to seeing more innovations coming from our partners in the new year.”

International Partner of the Year went to AdvanceNet. AdvanceNet is a multifaceted business solutions provider, offering solutions across multiple areas, including but not limited to infrastructure, financial management, business intelligence, customer management and mobility management. As technology changes, companies may outgrow their ERP or transactional systems; AdvanceNet looks to provide value beyond that technology. It is this approach to meeting and delivering on business needs that earned AdvanceNet the award for the second year in a row.

The event wrapped up with dinner and drinks overlooking the beautiful Waterkloof Golf Club.