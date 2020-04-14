Heficed fights IP address abuse

Heficed, a UK-based provider of IP lease, monetisation, and management services, has debuted Abuse Management as part of its services package to fight the growing number of cyber threats.

The company says 2019 saw a sharp rise in the number of attacks related to IP abuse, highlighting the need for more sophisticated tools to protect data integrity. DDOS attacks, as an example, increased by a staggering 84%. Additional security measures will make it easier to prevent immediate as well as long-term damage related to IP address abuse, Heficed explains.

Vincentas Grinius, CEO of Heficed, says when new preventive and preemptive measures are introduced, new and more sophisticated threats emerge, too. “Efficient abuse prevention is about being alert and aware you might encounter something nobody else has seen before and figuring how to handle it efficiently."

Monitoring IP abuse reports more thoroughly will help fight these threats as they happen, he says. "Timely reports can provide a considerable advantage to combat data breaches. Usually, a filed abuse report takes days for Web hosting providers to process, leaving the system vulnerable.”

The introduction of Abuse Management will enable the abuse management team to handle and forward abuse reports to customers as soon as the issues arise.

“Addressing abuse reports in a timely manner is important,” says Grinius. “Some damage can be caused over time, for example, continuous DD)S attacks; some damage can be immediate – phishing e-mails cannot be removed after these have reached recipients’ inboxes. Ignoring reports can cause long-term reputation damage.”

“Our intention is to help customers who had their systems compromised and used to send out attacks. However, if the malicious intent is obvious, the account will be shut down with no further services to be provided in the future,” he adds.

In addition to IP Abuse solutions, Heficed also performs ad-hoc IP health checks, which are planned to be made routine in the future.