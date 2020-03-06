New future-fit online learning platform launches

Newly-launched online learning platform, WeBird, says it is looking to equip all South Africans with the necessary skills to thrive in the fourth industrial revolution.

The company advices instead of waiting on government, citizens should explore alternative models of education, to equip themselves with the necessary skills, not only for survival but in order to thrive.

Launched on 1 March, WeBird is an online learning platform, offering master-classes in entrepreneurship, disruptive technology, programming, gaming, business, design and creativity, to name a few.

Furthermore, the emphasis is on upskilling South Africans both young and old.

Nic Latouf, founder of WeBird, explains: “The truth is we got tired of waiting for the government and everyone else to come up with a solution to South Africa’s challenges, so we decided to create the change we want to see. More importantly, we decided to build the platform to create the change we all want to see.

“In a decade, the world will look very different as artificial intelligence algorithms and machine learning tools will change life as we know it. Many of the jobs of the future don’t exist and current educational institutions haven’t changed their model.

“We wanted to ensure future-fit learning and decided the future could be built now and that each and every South African could be a part of it, irrespective of background, age or situation. So we built WeBird, the first South African-specific future-proof learning channel.”

To complement the entrepreneurship part of the online platform, WeBird launched with the bespoke and ready-to-wear jean-makers, Tshepo Jeans, presenting a master-class on entrepreneurship.

According to WeBird, it will release future-fit courses on a weekly basis for anywhere between R500 and R3 000.

“We believe every South African has the right to education and for that reason, we’re offering the course free to all South Africans until midnight 21 March 2020,” states Latouf.