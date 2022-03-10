COJ launches campaign to protect telecoms infrastructure

The City of Johannesburg’s broadband firm Metropolitan Trading Company (MTC) has launched an anti-vandalism campaign, #TakeCare aimed at protecting telecommunications infrastructure.

The company says the #TakeCare campaign has been prompted by the relentless acts of vandalism and theft of telecoms infrastructure that is hurting the economy and costing the City of Johannesburg.

The unveiling of #TakeCare campaign comes on the back of growing cases of vandalism on telecoms infrastructure.

The wanton destruction of the infrastructure has targeted mobile operators mostly, with Cell C, Vodacom, MTN SA and Telkom, being victims of theft and vandalism.

The theft and vandalism of infrastructure has resulted in the mobile operators losing hundreds of millions of rands over the years.

Recently, the telcos together with Liquid Intelligent Technologies also launched the Communication Risk Information Centre (COMRiC), a non-profit organisation, which seeks to better protect their network investments.

COMRiC will primarily focus on the sector’s collective identification, mitigation and prevention of the common risk issues within the industry with a key focus for 2022 centred on critical infrastructure network vandalism, commercial crimes and cyber security.

Now, MTC, a broadband network company designed to offer both wholesale data services to public and private entities, has joined others in fighting back, as it seeks to protect infrastructure around the city.

In a statement, the company says as one of the custodians of infrastructure within the city, focusing purely on the infrastructure that helps the operational capacity of telecommunications network, MTC is seeking to educate residents on the importance of protecting telecoms infrastructure.

“People have a strong belief that the onus of ensuring that this infrastructure is taken care of only lies with their local government, and feel that this is not their problem. However, by working together, we are acting against criminals who pose a threat to our communities. Protecting the infrastructure is our collective responsibility because if the infrastructure is vandalised, the entire community is affected,” comments Celani Mathenjwa, MTC management support manager.

MTC is urging residents to take a leading role in safeguarding the infrastructure by reporting those found vandalising the city’s infrastructure to the law enforcement authorities or by calling 0800 002 587.