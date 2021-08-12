BCX Xcite 2021: Time to create possibilities

Last year's inaugural virtual BCX Xcite20 Conference broke new ground with its platform, interaction, exhibition areas and engagement. This year, Xcite is back on Wednesday, 25 August, still virtual and focusing on ‘Creating Possibilities’.

“Our industry is hard at work already. We know what needs to happen, what we need to do and what needs to be invested in as the country rebuilds after a devastating 18 months,” says Mandisa Ntloko-Peterson, CMO of BCX. “But that doesn’t mean we can’t lift our head a little out the operational space and do some forward gazing, some thought triggering, and some inspiring collaborative thinking. Because rebuilding also allows us to rebuild better.”

The future gazing conference packs a punch with the keynote address to be delivered by Brice Whitfield, and five partner breakaway panel discussions.

The five partner breakaway sessions include topics such as:

Connectivity re-invented – Transform the way people and businesses dynamically connect and collaborate.

Cloud platforms – Secure universal access to infrastructure, platforms and applications.

360-degree security – Proactively protect the integrity of your digital reality (HW, SW, identity, information).

Progressive innovation – Reinvent and innovate products, services and experiences with speed, scale and agility.

Redefining workspaces – Enabling the workforce and work experience with enhanced collaboration and productivity.

Ntloko-Peterson is clear on her vision for Xcite: “I want this to be a place where you recharge intellectually, enrich your ICT knowledge, business acumen and a place where insights will trigger possibilities.”

BCX Xcite 2021 is a virtual interactive event experience that boasts life-like sponsor displays from global technology leaders and live networking and interaction with other delegates in the virtual social lounge, all at a touch of a button. The conference boasts several breakaway sessions for partners and participants, as well as two main panel discussions.

“We must forge forward and create possibilities,” says Ntloko-Peterson, “and shine a light on tech trends here, in Africa and globally. We look forward to you joining us.”