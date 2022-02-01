Standard Bank’s internet banking, app suffer downtime

Big-four bank Standard Bank’s digital banking platforms have been hit by downtime.

In a statement, the bank says it is “currently experiencing slow responses to internet banking and the banking app".

According to Standard Bank, customers attempting to sign onto these platforms may be experiencing delays.

“Our technicians have been working tirelessly to restore full banking services,” it says.

The bank says customers who are not able to transact can use cellphone banking by dialling *120*2345# and following the prompts.

“We try hard to ensure that we provide you with always-on banking. However, when something goes wrong, we want you to know immediately. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”