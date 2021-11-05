Ten considerations for choosing the right payroll software for your company

An effective payroll software system saves time and effort when executing the day-to-day functions of payroll management. Not all payroll systems are created equal, so it’s a good idea to look at what is most appropriate within your business. Here are some things that can help you choose the perfect payroll software.

1. Easy software

Even though you may be tech savvy, your core business processes surrounding your payroll function are predominantly finance and HR oriented, not IT; learning a new payroll system can be time-consuming. That’s why you need to make sure the programme is relatively easy to use.

2. Support

You likely to need a technical support service for the payroll software system you choose. It’s worth looking into how good your service provider is. Do they have a reputation for reliability, consistency, technical prowess, subject matter insight and a good track record in the industry? You need to know if their customer service and support teams are helpful and easy to get in contact with.

3. Can you see a demo and trial your payroll system?

To check whether you find the interface usable or that customer services are helpful, you should see whether your service provider can demo the software and let you have a free trial.

4. Up to date and legislatively compliant

Aside for standard payroll laws, depending the kind of business you run, you will need to look around for software that complies with the latest South African legislation, accounting practice norms and sector requirements that your company conforms to.

5. Accessible anytime, anywhere off multiple devices

Your payroll solution should run applications and store data remotely, in the cloud rather than on your computer’s hard drive, so that you can access your payroll service from any device via the internet.

It is all externally based, so you do not need to worry about storage space, upgrades or backups because it is all saved through the service provider. Continuous tax bands and legislation updates are also automatically applied.

Additionally, the cloud eliminates the need for paper payslips and manual transfers, as all transactions can be made electronically, meaning that companies using the cloud can issue payslips and IRP5s as well as pay employees immediately online.

There are pros and cons to using the cloud. Your service provider must be able to protect you against cyber crime and provide secure cloud storage.

6. Required business analysis and integration

What kind of reports do you usually make, or would like to make? If you report across different departments or integrate your software with other systems such as HR, then you should make sure the service you choose offers the analytical features you require.

7. Safe and private

Payroll information is confidential, it needs to protect both business and employee details. Make sure you get a system with all the up-to-date technologies and good reviews to keep your data safe.

Another point to check is that the service is compliant with new POPI Act requirements, as a mishap here can land your company in trouble.

8. Necessary features

If you offer your employees benefits, flexible packages or bonuses, it might be worth looking into the features that the payroll service provides. Having an idea of what features you may need to add on can help you when choosing which payroll offers the most within the base price.

9. Payment structure

How often you pay employees and how every employee gets paid is worth taking into consideration. If you are paying staff in a mix of hourly pay, salaried staff or commission then it would be advised to look into a payroll service that allows you to process wages in multiple formats.

10. Monthly fee or annual subscription

The cost of payroll software depends on both the service you choose and the needs of the business. Usually, services have a base cost and then increase depending on different modules you need, so be sure to know what you really want beforehand. If you have a mature, experienced service provider, they will understand your business and requirements and be able to advise you too.

It’s also relevant to keep in mind how your company will grow, how the wage structure is among the number of employees and also many starters and leavers who will need to be included in year-end reports. This may impact on the nature of your licensing agreement when it comes to ensuring the flexibility of paying for only what you use. Maybe you want the price benefit of an annual licence or the cashflow advantages of going with a monthly subscription.

Payroll no longer has to be a stressful, time-consuming task. Today it can be a much simpler organised process when you choose the perfect technology to suit your business.

Sage 300 Payroll maintains a high level of focus, keen understanding and in-depth knowledge of the industry, which enables them to provide relevant and pragmatic payroll solutions that can be tailored to fit every need regardless of the size of the business.

For the past 25 years, Sage has specialised in understanding the legislative changes and continues to provide the market with the latest technology incorporating these changes. This allows our clients to comply with the tax and labour requirements set out by SARS and the Department of Labour.

Exponant is a Platinum Sage Partner, providing its clients with Sage200, Intacct and Payroll solutions.

Exponant is a B-BBEE level one company and has been around for over 20 years, and most of its clients have been with the company since it first engaged with them.

If you would like more information or a Sage 300 Payroll demonstration, please contact Kate Elphick on KateE@Exponant.com or visit our website on Sage - Exponant/Payroll.