BBD awarded AWS Social Impact Partner of the Year – SSA

BBD is excited to announce it has been awarded the AWS Social Impact Partner of the Year – SSA 2021 from the AWS Partner Network (APN).

Each year, AWS recognises partners in the APN that are enabling clients to successfully build innovation into their businesses using AWS, embedding capabilities and ensuring positive growth.

The Social Impact Partner of the Year award honours exceptional performance and commitment to AWS customers, and is testament to the relationship between BBD and AWS. Jaco Venter, head of MServ, BBD’s cloud management team, shares: “Our pivotal work leveraging AWS to better citizen and customer services within both the public and private domains has resulted in this recognition from AWS. We are immensely satisfied with what we have been able to achieve.”

As an experienced cloud enablement and AWS Advanced Partner, BBD has extensive expertise creating scalable, reliable and secure solutions in the cloud. Its suite of cloud offerings covers the full spectrum of end-to-end services – from guiding and realising business strategies using the cloud, advising on best approaches to keep businesses at the forefront of scalable innovation, to using a Well-Architected Framework-first approach to ensure best practices and then assisting with the deployment and migration of new or existing workloads. Further to this, BBD offers a DevOps-first approach to managed cloud services and follows through with the management of AWS service usage and billing.

“I am exceptionally proud of the solutions BBD delivers to our clients, and the impact such solutions have in enhancing daily operations and customer experiences. Thank you to AWS for this award, and a huge well done to our dedicated hybrid teams who tirelessly and passionately make these projects a reality,” concludes Venter.

If you’re looking for a reliable cloud partner with the expertise to manage your migrations – reach out to BBD.