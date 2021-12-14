Ninety-seven percent of SA IT professionals say their environments don’t prioritise cyber security – McAfee Enterprise and FireEye research

Cyber security professional.

News highlights:

Just 3% of South African companies place enough emphasis on cyber readiness to prevent and respond to cyber security issues.

Nearly two-thirds of South African companies admit they should invest in more employee training about cyber security issues management.

Nine out of every 10 respondents have seen an increase in cyber threats since the onset of COVID-19.

Ninety-seven percent of South African IT security professionals believe the organisations they work for do not place sufficient emphasis on preparing and protecting their infrastructure to withstand a cyber security attack.

This is despite the fact that 90% of these professionals feel that their industry has experienced an increase in cyber threats since the onset of COVID-19 in early 2020, with data breaches, malware attacks, and phishing scams being the three cyber risks seen to be most threatening.

Sixty-three percent of these professionals add that there should be more emphasis on employee training and awareness about cyber security issues, with 61% saying there should be more resources allocated towards planning for how to efficiently respond to them.

The findings were revealed when McAfee Enterprise and FireEye released research titled Cybercrime in a Pandemic World: The Impact of COVID-19, recently, which highlighted gaps in organisations’ approaches to cyber security in the face of increasing cyber threats.

“The research shows that South Africa’s cyber security teams and professionals understand their organisations’ weaknesses, and that they have identified the areas that need to be addressed for them to be able to do their jobs more productively,” says Carlo Bolzonello, country manager for McAfee Enterprise in South Africa.

“Creating awareness among team members, as well as training users to be on the lookout for suspicious e-mails and behaviours, is vitally important. An organisation can invest in the most stringent of security regimes, but its users can often become its Achilles Heel – it takes just one person to click on a malicious file or link and the whole organisation can be compromised,” he says.

This is particularly true in a post-COVID-19-lockdown period, when as many as 41% of South Africans intend to work from locations other than their office in the future, 10% of those remote workers taking no specific measures to secure their connections to the internet, and a further 3% admitting that they didn’t know how to even begin the process of implementing a security solution.

Carlo Bolzonello, country manager for McAfee in South Africa.

The research revealed that 40% of South African organisations had upgraded their cyber security solutions over the last 18 months independently, while 55% of those that had completed an upgrade did so with the help of a cyber security vendor.

“With four in 10 local companies choosing to specify their own combination of cloud security, advanced threat security, endpoint security and mobile security solutions, many are doing so by trusting the security solutions provided by their web services or data centre service providers, and, in turn, have a false sense of security about the extent of their true protection,” Bolzonello says.

“These platform-owned security solutions are not those vendors’ core business, which means that they are less likely to have the insight and experience of a specialist security provider. Some level of protection is certainly better than having no protection at all, but a security solution provided by a web or data centre service platform cannot compete – or provide the same level of security and peace of mind – that a specialist vendor can.

“Similarly, if an organisation does fall prey to a malware attack, it is the specialists who are going to be best equipped to stop the spread of the attack, isolate its cause and address it appropriately to minimise loss to the business. Without this speciality in place, waiting for an inadequately equipped vendor’s response is likely to cost a vulnerable business even more,” he adds.

Having a plan in place to address security breaches is vital for any organisation, Bolzonello explains, adding that it should be treated with even more gravity than a building’s emergency and evacuation strategies. Bolzonello advises that in-depth scenario planning activities are carried out regularly to ensure all possible responses are prepared for, as a vital practice for surviving a cyber security attack.

“It’s all very well having the best tools in the business, but if you haven’t read the user’s manual or practiced what to do in an attack scenario, including communicating to affected stakeholders, chaos will ensue,” Bolzonello warns. “Avoiding this will protect your brand’s reputation among key stakeholders, too.”

Addressing emerging threats

There are ways for organisations to be proactive and actionable against cyber crime, such as implementing security measures and industry-wide cyber security requirements, providing cyber security awareness training for employees, and developing prevention and response plans. In addition, enterprises and commercial business can implement cloud-delivered security with MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE) and McAfee Enterprise & FireEye Extended Detection and Response (XDR).

Cybercrime in a Pandemic World: The Impact of COVID-19 survey methodology:

McAfee Enterprise and FireEye commissioned a global independent market research specialist MSI-ACI to undertake the research for this study. Between September and October 2021, the quantitative study was carried out, interviewing 1 451 IT and line-of-business decision-makers. Respondents came from the US, UK, Australia, France, Germany, India, Singapore, South Africa and UAE. Respondents had to be an IT business professional, involved in IT security and work for an organisation with more than 500 employees.

Interviews were conducted online using a rigorous multi-level screening process to ensure that only suitable candidates were given the opportunity to participate.