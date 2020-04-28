COVID-19 screening application available from MEDITECH SA

MEDITECH South Africa has developed a COVID-19 screening application for customers, to assist with the early identification of people and communities that are at risk and to allow for better management and prevention protocols.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and South African National Department of Health continue to monitor the outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and the disease it causes (COVID-19). As this is a new, emerging pathogen whose spread has now reached pandemic proportions but whose clinical presentation is yet to be fully understood, both agencies continue to update guidelines on containment, the treatment, adjuvant products used on patients, as well reporting requirements.

MEDITECH South Africa (MTSA) has developed a COVID-19 screening application (app) for customers, to assist with the early identification of people and communities that are at risk and to allow for better management and prevention protocols.

Standard app features

Interchangeable questionnaires allow flexibility in a constantly changing environment. If new information suggests a change to the questionnaire, the questionnaire dictionary can be easily modified. Key elements of the questionnaire include:

Collection of a patient’s demographic information, their potential contact history with COVID-19 infected persons, and contact settings.

Collection of a patient’s current symptom information to help ascertain the risk, including collection of any underlying condition to provide relevant recommendations to the patient should the infection risk be detected.

The app will be provided to our customers at no charge. Should you require further information on downloading the app, please contact info@meditech.co.za.