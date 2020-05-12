White paper: A sustainable future for office printing, today

Get your copy! check_box I give consent to share these details with Kyocera Document Solutions Cancel submit attach_file Whitepaper

Environmental sustainability has become a significant motivator for decisions at every strata of society. Critically, more and more organisations are publicly seeking to reduce their environmental impact through more sustainable business practices, supply chains and procurement.

This white paper explores sustainability in office printing in the context of corporate social responsibility objectives.

What is the scale of the challenge? How can organisations print less, more productively by using less energy? How far can document management technology innovation optimise sustainability?