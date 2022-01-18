National digital skills initiative targets grade 12 graduates

The SA Digital Content Organisation (SADICO) has unveiled a nationwide project to empower unemployed youngsters with digital skills.

The SADICO Youth Digital eXponential (YDx) initiative is designed to empower the youth with digital technology and fourth industrial revolution (4IR) skills.

It is being rolled out in partnership with the national, provincial and local government, as well as blue-chip corporates such as Exxaro.

The project targets unemployed youth in communities, primarily those with grade 12. The initiative will limit participation of those with grade 10 at 30%.

Through the initiative, participants are assisted in grouping the local youth into technology co-operatives located and operating in the communities in which they live.

In a statement, SADICO says: “The youth will then be trained in the following: telecoms, information technology, broadcasting and the internet. This training covers theory as well as practical skills, such as cellphone repair, web development, digital migration for the community, cyber security, safe community e-mail service and many other practical skills to empower the youth too.”

The organisation says participants will also be introduced to 4IR skills to excel in new technologies, such as the internet of things, artificial Intelligence, nanotechnology, robotics, 3D printing, autonomous vehicles and crypto-currency.

These skills, SADICO says, are then linked directly to community opportunities for the youth and will enable them to join global trends and participate fully in the digital economy.