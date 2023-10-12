Infor’s 'Fast & Curious' solution strategy presented at Manufacturing Indaba

Phil Lewis, senior vice-president, solution consulting for international (EMEA & APJ) at Infor.

Infor, the industry cloud company, has announced that iOCO, local IT systems integrator and a Gold Sponsor of the upcoming Manufacturing Indaba, has been recognised as the event’s Knowledge Hub Partner. With a view to solving for a better digital Africa, iOCO believes the Manufacturing Indaba effectively creates a platform for industry leaders such as Infor to share their technologies and unique value propositions.

Held annually, the Manufacturing Indaba is considered the leading manufacturing event in sub-Saharan Africa. Established to guide manufacturers in growing their potential through innovation, the Indaba has a proven track record of successfully driving valuable business connections. Featuring insightful input from industry leaders, key exhibitors and international speakers, it brings business owners, industry leaders, government officials, capital providers and professional experts together to explore opportunities and bolster manufacturing operations.

According to iOCO, an Infor Partner, Infor’s product and technology strategy has constantly evolved with market needs, now delivering industry-specific, digitally instrumented, multi-tenant cloud services, purpose built to help customers thrive in an ever-changing world. “With a forward-thinking approach, iOCO and Infor offer best practices, cutting-edge technologies and return on investment that accelerate business operations in the manufacturing sector,” confirms Fathima Khan, business unit executive at iOCO.

Joining the Indaba from abroad, Phil Lewis, senior vice-president, solution consulting for international (EMEA & APJ) at Infor, looks forward to networking with African manufacturing leads, as 4IR, cloud innovations and innovative enterprise resource planning (ERP) promote positive change in the continent’s manufacturing landscape. “Technology holds the power to turn data insights into greater productivity and powerful customer experiences – both sustainably and profitably. These are key topics to be explored at the Indaba,” adds Lewis.

Selected to represent iOCO at the Indaba, Ziaad Suleman, chairperson for BRICS – 4IR, confirms that the African manufacturing sector is a source of livelihood for millions of people and a leading contributor to the region’s gross domestic product (GDP). “Investment and transformation in this sector are critical considerations,” concludes Suleman. “As such, it makes sense for iOCO to partner with a longstanding event such as the Manufacturing Indaba, sharing insights from developed nations which are benefiting from sound 4IR strategies, purpose-built technology and a cloud-first strategy.”

Learn more about the Manufacturing Indaba and register, here: https://manufacturingindaba.co.za/register-conference-jhb/