Just On Cosmetics chooses Arch Retail Systems as business partner

Historically, a number of cosmetics groups run on Arch software, their integrated retail management solution of choice. These include KZN-based Manhattan and Trade City. Another group, Just On Cosmetics, with stores in KZN (4), Eastern Cape (2), Gauteng (2) and a distribution centre in Pietermaritzburg, recently joined the Arch fold. The company offers a comprehensive range of cosmetics and related products, with their two Eastern Cape stores also selling groceries to the market.

Arch Retail integrates Just On Cosmetics’ in-store business processes, while Arch Mobile provides on-the-floor management access to operational information at their Pietermaritzburg distribution centre. Arch Mobile will also be rolled out in their stores going forward. Arch Enterprise provides streamlined management with central control of day-to-day merchandising functions, while also providing real-time access to stores’ performance statistics.

Arch is proud to announce that all Just On Cosmetics’ stores and their distribution centre have been successfully rolled out. David Geldenhuys, Marketing Executive of Arch, says: “Implementation has not been without the usual challenges. That said, we look forward to providing Just On with the edge in their market and empowering them to grow their business. A special word of thanks to Welday, John, Michael, Mussie and Tim for selecting us to join them as business partners.”

For more information on Arch’s application in cosmetics stores, see: https://www.archsoftware.co.za/industries/cosmetics/