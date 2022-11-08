Top ICT tenders: Treasury, SAPO on the hunt

It’s an interesting week from National Treasury’s eTender portal, with much to get the ICT industry talking, if not bidding. This week’s top tenders are dominated by multiple requests from National Treasury and the South African Post Office (SAPO).

Starting with National Treasury, the Office of the Chief Procurement Officer is looking for a service provider for the enhancement, maintenance and support of the Central Supplier Database (CSD). According to the tender documentation, the CSD was implemented over six years ago and is currently utilised by over one million users.

In a second tender, National Treasury is calling for a service provider to perform and implement business impact analysis (BIA) and provide it with recommendations. The main objective of the BIA project is to assess the impact of disruptions on its mission-critical objectives. This project is imperative, it says, in order to establish enterprise-wide business continuity management systems, as well as implementing solutions in response to those business needs.

In the final tender, the Government Technical Advisory Centre, a National Treasury agency, reveals it is establishing a panel of professional service providers for phase seven of its Municipal Finance Improvement Programme. The tender documentation calls for expertise in a number of areas, as well as various auxiliary services, including IT advisory services.

SAPO is less forthcoming in its requests for internet services, SAP enterprise product support and IT audit services for Postbank.



The beleaguered state-owned entity made headlines over the weekend when the Sunday Times revealed Telkom had threatened to cut off its IT systems if it did not pay an outstanding debt of R225 million. The company’s cash-strapped state of affairs and another failure to achieve financial sustainability in the 2021/22 financial year may make the ICT sector think twice before pursuing these tenders.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, installation, commissioning and configuration of a spectrum monitoring system in four provinces of South Africa, three transportable systems and a cellular network scanner, as well as support and maintenance.

The Department of Public Service and Administration is looking for a service provider to be a co-source partner in the development and implementation of a business continuity management system and resilience programme.

The South African Police Service requires uncapped non-SAPS fibre for Cyber Crime Act online activities.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa is advertising for a new fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed expanded PRASA optical transmission network (OTN) in its Gauteng and Western Cape service regions.

New tenders

National Treasury

The Office of the Chief Procurement Officer requires a service provider for the enhancement, maintenance and support of the Central Supplier Database for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 16 Nov – Microsoft Teams, Link.

Tender no: NT017-2022

Information: Tel: (012) 395 6692, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@Treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Nov 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Web development, Hardware, Central Supplier Database, CSD, Services, Support and maintenance

A service provider is sought to perform and implement business impact analysis and provide recommendations, for a period of eight months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 Nov – Microsoft Teams, Link.

Tender no: NT016-2022

Information: Tel: (012) 395 6692, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@Treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Nov 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Business impact analysis, Business continuity, Disaster recovery

Government Technical Advisory Centre

Bids are invited for the establishment of a Government Technical Advisory Centre panel (GTAC) of professional service providers for a period of three years for the Municipal Finance Improvement Programme – Phase IIIX.

Tender no: GTAC 002-2022-23

Information: Itumeleng Likotsi, Tel: (012) 315 5572, E-mail: PSP@gtac.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Nov 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, IT advisory services

South African Post Office Limited

SAPO is advertising for internet services.

Compulsory briefing: 11 Nov – Zoom, ID: 86133751158, Passcode: 7PGCYX.

Tender no: RFP22/23/09 Internet Services/AVW

Information: Anton Van Wyk and Amos Matjutla, Tel: 083 276 4397, E-mail: anton.vanwyk@postoffice.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Nov 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, Internet service provider, ISP

The organisation also requires SAP enterprise product support.

Compulsory briefing: 11 Nov – Zoom, ID: 83648981460, Passcode: 4bxKtv.

Tender no: RFP22/23/13/ SAP Enterprise Product Support/ZN

Information: Zanele Ndaba and Amos Matjutla, Tel: 076 030 2170, E-mail: zanele.ndaba@postoffice.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Nov 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Support and maintenance

Finally, SAPO is looking for a service provider to provide IT audit services for a period of one year.

Tender no: RFP 01/03/2022

Information: Nokulunga Moloi, E-mail: Nokulunga.Moloi@postbank.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Nov 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Security, IT Audit

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

ICASA wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, installation, commissioning and configuration of a spectrum monitoring system in four provinces of South Africa, three transportable systems, a cellular network scanner, and provide support and maintenance for a period of three years.

Tender no: ICASA 48/2022

Information: Bid Administration, Tel: (012) 568 3810, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 2 Dec 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Spectrum. Cellular, Services, Support and maintenance

Department of Public Service and Administration

The national department is looking for a service provider to be a co-source partner in the development and implementation of a business continuity management system and resilience programme within the DPSA for a period of 24 months.

Compulsory briefing: 11 Nov

Tender no: DPSA006/2022

Information: Lorraine Masenya, Tel: (012) 336 1126, E-mail: lorraine@dpsa.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 Nov 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Software, Business continuity, Business continuity management system, BC, BCMS

South African Police Service

The technology management service division is advertising for the supply and installation of uncapped non-SAPS fibre for Cyber Crime Act online activities, maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 11 Nov

Tender no: 19/1/9/1/80TR (22)

Information: LT Colonel Tinyiko Mahlaule, Tel: (012) 841 7852, E-mail: mahlauleg@saps.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 December 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre, Broadband, Uncapped, Software, Security, Cyber security, Cyber Crime, Services, Support and maintenance

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

Proposals are invited for the planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed expanded PRASA optical transmission network in its Gauteng and Western Cape service regions.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Nov

Tender no: HO/SAD/121/10/2022

Information: Nancy Thomas, Tel: (012) 748 7294, E-mail: nthomas@prasa.com.

Closing date: 9 Dec 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Optical transmission network, OTN