Nashua Kopano promises quick broadband set-up in toughest conditions

Nashua Kopano has launched Hypersync, a fixed wireless solution designed to enable fast deployment of broadband services in locations without a clear line of sight to wireless towers.

The company says the solution is suitable for areas lacking fibre-optic internet or 5G fixed wireless access due to infrastructure limitations, challenging terrain, or low commercial viability for traditional internet service providers.

Using point-to-multi-point and auto-convergent beamforming, Hypersync transmits radio signals from a central base station to multiple customer premises, bypassing the need for a direct line of sight. This enables quick establishment of broadband connectivity for businesses, with speeds ranging from 50Mbps to 200Mbps.

The beamforming technology improves signal quality, reducing interference sources and directing transmitted signals to specific locations. Additionally, it ensures consistent connectivity in adverse weather conditions.

Hettie Botha, business unit manager for connectivity and voice at Nashua Kopano, says Hypersync is a high-speed, low-latency solution that provides clients with a dedicated connection and low contention ratios. “The technology we are using enables us to deploy reliable broadband services even to sites where obstructions and communications on unlicensed spectrums might interfere.”

She explains that the radios used have long range and non-line-of-sight capabilities, enabling coverage in regions where hills, existing buildings or interference inhibit the deployment of traditional fixed-wireless services.

Hypersyn includes MPLS (multiprotocol label switching) and SD-WAN (software-defined wide area network), international breakout on a proven network, encryption and security features, and access to 24/7 network management support.

Nashua Kopano is wholly-owned by Nashua, a subsidiary of JSE-listed ICT and technology firm Reunert.