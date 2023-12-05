Liquid Intelligent adds ex-Cell C CFO to exec team

Lerato Pule has been appointed CFO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has appointed Lerato Pule as its new chief financial officer, effective 1 February 2024.

In a statement, the Pan-African digital infrastructure provider says Pule will serve as CFO of its South Africa operations.

Deon Geyser, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa, says: “I am pleased to welcome Lerato to the executive team at Liquid South Africa. She is an accomplished and well-established CFO with an extensive understanding of the industry in which we operate.

“As a results-driven leader, she will be instrumental in overseeing Liquid South Africa's financial strategy, as the organisation continues to build on its vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind, while enhancing shareholder value.”

Previously with mobile operator Cell C, Pule has served in senior financial roles for many years. While at Cell C, she was also a non-independent director on the telco’s board of directors.

Pule is a chartered accountant with a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and over 16 years’ experience in financial and business management at an operational and strategic level in a variety of organisations.

“This is an excellent opportunity for me to join Liquid South Africa; the organisation is a leading player in the technology and telecommunications space in South Africa and Africa,” says Pule.

“Liquid is well-known in the industry for bringing African solutions to African challenges through its intelligent technology offerings and resilient connectivity. I am excited about joining Liquid South Africa's dynamic team, leading its local finance department and contributing to its future success.”