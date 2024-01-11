New Dell gaming monitor range for gamers demanding the best, available now from DCC Technologies

New Dell gaming monitor.

In the world of gaming, every bit of performance counts, and this applies as much to gaming monitors as it does to gaming machines. South African gamers can now set their sights on Dell’s top-of-the range gaming monitors, with a range of models now available from official Dell distributor, DCC Technologies.

Leading the charge is the exceptional Dell 32 4K UHD gaming monitor (G3223Q), delivering every ounce of graphic performance that’s demanded from it. With 32 inches of gaming real-estate on offer, this monitor is perfect for any gaming set-up, in no small way due to its superb 4K screen resolution of 3 840 x 2 160 at 144Hz. It’s worthwhile to spend some time on the display specification, with Dell providing this 16:9 Fast IPS panel with a peak brightness of 600cd/m2, a contrast ratio of 1000:1, plus a 1ms (grey to grey) response time when set to Extreme Mode.

Your gaming sessions are never compromised thanks to an anti-glare coating, as well as a 178⁰ viewing angle both vertically and horizontally, to help accommodate different playing environments.

Gamers can choose from six different models in this series.

Dell’s 32-inch 4k gaming monitor is also VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified, promising realistic effects in both gaming and movies. This, combined with strikingly accurate colours (complete with a Delta E<2 factory pre-calibration certificate), mean battles, missions and quests are as accurately experienced as the game developers intended.

While many gaming-styled designs are flashy, Dell adds just the right amount of single-colour backlighting to avoid the monitor feeling gaudy. Indeed, premium is the look Dell is going for, also providing a height, swivel and tilt adjustable stand (with stand lock) to improve ergonomic comfort during intense gaming sessions.

It’s clear Dell was feeling generous when dishing out port options, with the 32 4K UHD monitor offering the following: 2x HDMI 2.1 ports; 1x display port, 1x SuperSpeed USB 5Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen1) Type-B upstream port; 1x SuperSpeed USB 5Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen1) Type-A downstream port with power charging; 1x SuperSpeed USB 5Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen1) Type-A downstream port; with a headphone jack also included.

Gamers looking to purchase a Dell gaming monitor from DCC have six different models in this series to choose from, including the above-mentioned Dell 32 4K UHD (G3223Q); the Dell 32 USB-C (G3223D); three models in the Dell 27-inch range (G2724D, G2722HS, G2723H); as well as the Dell 24 gaming monitor (G2422HS).

“South African gamers are quite discerning when it comes to selecting only the best gear, and Dell’s latest gaming monitor range allows them to pick a monitor with confidence. The Dell 32 4K UHD gaming monitor epitomises superb display quality, presented in a gaming-centric package that is also ergonomically suitable,” says Heinrich Pretorius, Dell Consumer Product Specialist at DCC Technologies.