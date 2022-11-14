Discovery Life, Guidepost fight diabetes using tech

Discovery Life and Guidepost, a South African diabetes telemedicine, clinical analytics and risk management company, have partnered to offer a tech-enabled diabetes management programme.

The solution was launched today during World Diabetes Day, which is commemorated on 14 November every year to raise awareness of the growing burden of this ailment, and strategies to prevent and manage the threat.

According to the World Health Organisation, Africa’s diabetes statistics illustrate the depth of the challenge, as 24 million adults are currently living with diabetes, with that number predicted to swell by 129% to 55 million by 2045.

It notes that last year, diabetes took the lives of 416 000 people on the continent, and is forecast to become one of the leading causes of death in Africa by 2030.

In a statement, Discovery Life and Guidepost say, in its pilot phase, the tech-based programme delivered significant results.

The pilot programme, launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, involved using data analytics to identify Discovery Life insurance clients at risk of being diagnosed or already living with type two diabetes, so that they could participate in the specialised diabetes coaching programme offered by Guidepost.

The companies say the initiative is an extension of a long-standing relationship between Guidepost and Discovery Health, “which has yielded impressive results in improving the health outcomes of people living with diabetes”.

They add that diabetes was identified as a significant risk factor for COVID-19 patients, and poor management of the disease had serious negative consequences.

Discovery Life has now extended access to the programme to more of its policyholders living with diabetes.

The 2021 report on mortality and causes of death by Statistics South Africa, identified diabetes as the second deadliest disease in the country. According to statistics from the International Diabetes Federation, over 4.5 million South Africans have diabetes. A study published in the Lancet in 2018 predicts diabetes will be the leading cause of death in SA in 2040.

Discovery Life and Guidepost explain diabetes is a complex, chronic disease requiring continuous medical care. They point out that ongoing patient self-management, education and support are critical factors in preventing the risk of long-term complications.

Global evidence shows lifestyle interventions can significantly help to improve the health outcomes of those living with diabetes, they note, adding that type two diabetes accounts for 90% of all diabetes cases and is known as the “lifestyle disease”.

“Our experience shows that undiagnosed, untreated and uncontrolled diabetes can lead to serious complications for those living with diabetes. Diabetes can negatively impact the quality of life of those living with diabetes, as well as their family and caregivers,” says Gareth Friedlander, deputy CEO of Discovery Life.

“In addition, the burden on the healthcare sector is immense as it requires continual medical care, with patients requiring hospitalisation during acute issues.”

The programme involves the identification of Discovery Life high-risk policyholders, or those living with diabetes, and inviting them to be part of the programme.

Using Guidepost’s tools and data analytics, a coach provides the patient with support around diet, lifestyle, medication training and self-monitoring of diabetes. The patient’s doctor is informed of the process and involved where necessary.

“Overwhelming evidence is stacking up that proves that lifestyle interventions, which promote healthy diets, physical activity and weight reduction, play a huge role in preventing complications and death from diabetes amongst high-risk populations,” says Graham Rowe, CEO of Guidepost.

“Our own data, gathered for more than 10 years, points to personalised coaching helping to significantly improve diabetes outcomes for those committed to the programme.”