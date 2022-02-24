Datacentrix, OutSystems jump-start low-code, rapid app development in SA and Dubai

Ahmed Mahomed, CEO at Datacentrix.

Hybrid IT systems integrator and managed services provider Datacentrix has deepened its partnership with global leader in modern application development OutSystems, making a significant investment in bringing the low-code application platform to South African and Dubai-based businesses.

“Datacentrix and OutSystems have hit these markets with full force, already securing key engagements with local customers,” says Shakeel Jhazbhay, General Manager: Digital Business Solutions at Datacentrix. “We recently kicked off a series of joint online events covering Africa and United Arab Emirates, and the success of these has seen us move into more face-to-face engagements.”

The two organisations have teamed up to present free one-day workshops in Johannesburg and Durban over the next few weeks. “These events will introduce South African businesses to the OutSystems low-code technology platform, with a view to assisting them to quickly and easily plan, develop, change, deploy and manage enterprise-grade applications,” Jhazbhay explains.

“OutSystems has once again been named by Gartner as a Magic Quadrant Leader, this time for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms for the fifth consecutive time, as well as receiving a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms from its customers,” states Ahmed Mahomed, Datacentrix CEO.

“This underscores the fact that it is playing a vital role in helping businesses take on strategic challenges such as application modernisation, workplace innovation, business process automation and customer experience transformation, and react quickly to market disruptions, building secure, resilient, cloud-ready apps that are easily scalable.

“Datacentrix maintains that our partnership with OutSystems is an ideal fit for Datacentrix to assist our clients in South Africa and the Middle East in their digital transformation journeys, helping them to build more flexible apps, faster,” Mahomed continues. “We look forward to many successes with OutSystems in the process automation and application modernisation space.”

For more information on the upcoming Jump Start events, please visit the Durban or Johannesburg links.