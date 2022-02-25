Govt plans to digitally enhance public housing allocation

The Department of Human Settlements plans to deploy a digital system to curb corruption in public housing allocation.

This was revealed yesterday by health minister Dr Joe Phaahla at a post-SONA briefing of the Social Protection, Community and Human Development Cluster.

Fraud and corruption have often been identified among the barriers that hinder delivery of the country’s social housing programme. This has resulted in qualifying citizens not being able to access adequate housing.

While he didn’t share set timelines for the launch of the digital system, Phaahla stated it’s in line with making the public housing allocation process more transparent.

The public will be able to view their application status digitally at any time, he noted. “This will be done through the digital system that is accessible to all, which will eliminate corrupt activities in the allocation of housing opportunities.”

In addition to a transparent system, government will focus on sharpening its main priorities, which include the transformation of human settlements into liveable and sustainable spaces through spatial targeting and consolidating of investment, the minister stated.

“We are doing so by reprioritising the programmes to focus on the upgrading of informal settlements, integrated residential development, and significantly increasing the affordable rental housing stock.

“The department will also accelerate the issuing of title deeds throughout the country as a way of restoring dignity to South Africans,” he concluded.