ICT industry titan Denis Smit passes away

Late BMIT founder Denis Smit.

ICT industry stalwart Denis Smit, who founded South African market research firm BMIT, has passed away at the age of 63.

“It is with deep sorrow that BMIT announces the death of Denis Smit on 29 March 2022,” says the company.

“Denis bravely fought a long struggle with chronic pain and ill health, but was still actively involved in the company at the time of his death.”

BMIT is a commercial research and development company focused on highly-competitive technology industries.

Together with Brian Neilson, BMIT director, Smit founded BMI-TechKnowledge in 1990, swiftly transforming what had been the “computer division” of Business & Marketing Intelligence (BMI) into a substantial ICT research and consulting company.

According to the firm, Smit’s strategic brilliance and relentless drive for excellence ensured BMIT soon became the “go-to” company for ICT industry intelligence and expertise.

“For many years, he presided over the annual publication of the ‘BMIT Communication Technologies Handbook’, which soon became the ‘encyclopedia’ for telecommunications developments across the continent and certainly put BMIT on the map. The foresight in publishing this, and the detail and extent of work are a tribute to his vision and drive,” says the research firm.

It notes that BMIT has been consulted on all the major ICT policy developments in the country over the past 30 years, and has advised most of the leading players in the industry at one time or another, providing local market research and analysis that decision-makers trust when making important decisions.

“Denis kept contact with a wide network of colleagues across the industry, who so often said they knew him as more than a business associate, but as someone who cared for them and their well-being.”

It adds that Smit had a deep understanding of the potential for South Africa’s telecommunications industry, and worked and volunteered to craft and suggest strategies and policies for the country.

Among his other accomplishments, Smit was part of the consultative process which produced the green and white papers on telecommunications, and ultimately resulted in the Telecommunications Amendment Act 2001.

Through BMIT, he had the vision to start the debate about provincial and municipal broadband, hosting the “Digital Cities” events from 2006 to 2009, exposing policy-makers to the concepts of what cities could become, and assisting them with smart city strategies.

He was also a team member in the development of the SA Connect vision and policy, adding depth to the vision and clarity in articulating the detail of what was required.

From time to time, ITWeb also sought Smit’s commentary on topical issues in the ICT sector.

BMIT says Smit helped the Western Cape to resolve its deployment model for SA Connect in the province, ultimately proposing the model which successfully connected all provincial buildings, to budget and within time, and which at least one other province has now adopted.

It adds that many key individuals who began their careers in the ICT industry at BMIT are now in prominent positions in companies such as BCX, DFA, MultiChoice, Nashua and Dimension Data, to name a few.

“Many staff have also moved to other research houses over the decades, and Denis used to jokingly call BMIT the ‘university of ICT research companies’. He also fostered the birth of the first black-owned and -managed ICT research and events company in South Africa, many of whose employees have moved on to achieve success and make their mark in the industry and the public sector.”

Smit retired as managing director of the company in 2018, but remained actively involved as a director and shareholder, providing consulting advice to the company regarding strategy, business development and key projects such as the SA Connect Phase 2 Feasibility Study.

At the time of his passing, his major project, and also a passion of his, was re-building the graduate internship programme within BMIT.

Smit is survived by Tertia, his spouse and friend for 44 years, who has also been closely involved with BMIT for 32 years, and is currently a shareholder.

He will also be very deeply missed by their children, Ryan, Andrea and Michelle, says BMIT.

“Denis loved nature and wildlife and this shows in his photography portfolio. His patience and dedication, often watching and waiting for hours at a waterhole, resulted in a number of impressive photos, including award-winning images,” BMIT concludes.