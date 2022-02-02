Vodacom subsidiary XLink welcomes new MD

Thanusha Govender takes up new role as MD of Vodacom subsidiary XLink.

Vodacom subsidiary XLink has appointed Thanusha Govender as its new managing director, effective from yesterday.

Govender replaces Hymie Marnewick, according to a statement.

A qualified chemical engineer, Govender has held roles as a corporate strategist, management consultant and chief operating officer, among others.

Prior to joining XLink, the new MD spent five years in the role of head of corporate strategy and planning at the Absa Group. She was also charged with overseeing business transformation within companies such as Barclays Africa and Accenture.

“Strategy development and execution, R&D, data analytics and culture transformation are a few areas of expertise that Govender will bring to the table at the helm of XLink,” reads the statement.

“As a cross-functional and cross-industry specialist, she will be tapping into her working knowledge within the financial services and retail sectors, in particular, to continue taking XLink from strength to strength.”

XLink was established in 2004 to provide agility, resilience and best practice in connectivity for the retail and payment sectors. Telecoms firm Vodacom has held a stake in XLink since 2007. As of 2016, XLink is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Vodacom Group.

Among Govender’s many focus areas will be team development, notes the statement.

She says: “My personal philosophy is that making a difference, makes the difference.”

As MD of XLink, Govender will aim to ensure continuous learning drives performance enhancement, which is essential in today’s constantly-evolving tech landscape. “This, in turn, will propel XLink’s capabilities forward, which ultimately adds new value to our customers.”

In addition, Govender says building adjacent relevant capabilities that complement XLink’s core offering is something she’s excited about. “This will allow us to provide an integrated value-chain offering that embeds our business in the moments that matter to our customers.”

XLink chairperson Nadya Bhettay comments: “Thanusha is a caring leader and a true believer in what XLink has built, and is capable of taking XLink to new heights in the coming years.”

“I’m excited to pick up where Hymie has left off, continuing to take the trusted secure-communications brand that he helped shape to new heights, further building on our value proposition,” adds Govender.

“The innovative, forward-thinking mindset that defines XLink is one I embrace, as our services must remain compelling and relevant in our rapidly-changing market.”