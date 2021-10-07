Capex.com opens shop in South Africa

Capex.com, an international online trading platform, has obtained a Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA) licence, which has granted it the right to operate in SA.



This as South Africa is slowly becoming a key trading hub for many brokers worldwide.

The launch of Capex.com in SA comes after UK-based online trading firm Infinox expanded into the country, after recording a 925% surge in trading volumes across Africa in 2020.

The Cyprus-based company says it aims to improve how investors trade online through innovative technology and dedicated tools for creating the optimal trading environment.

“Our decision to launch in South Africa is based on certain indicators that we believe will help bring new opportunities to Capex.com, from a local and regional perspective,” says Jack Edwards, head of marketing for the region.

“The market picture, which has grown over the last few years, will see new customers convert to traders in the South African market. As a fully regulated and licensed broker, Capex.com offers clients unique products, proprietary trading platforms, client fund security, as well as extensive educational resources alongside the use of world-class technology.”

Word of caution

Security experts have, in recent months, been warning that many online traders are being swindled out of their hard-earned cash by unregulated and illegal online trading brokers, which promise them a good return on their investments.

Consultancy firm Deloitte says there are likely several reasons why so many new individuals have embraced online stock investing. The pandemic no doubt contributed to the spike in interest, as millions of individuals suddenly found themselves with extra cash and more time on their hands, says Deloitte.

Capex.com says considering the COVID-19 pandemic, research conducted by various finance brokers found people are more cautious with their money, as they are uncertain about what the future may hold for themselves and their families.

It is also an undeniable fact that the wealth distribution ratio in SA is disproportionate, and that financial literacy is an integral aspect of managing money effectively, it notes.

Capex.com says it aims to give South Africans the principles, the education and the chance to make well-informed decisions regarding investments and improve accessibility to them.

The company says it provides the know-how, tools and resources necessary to make the markets available to a global audience.

“We strive to offer the best technology package to our clients, bringing in the most respected third-party partners and developing our offering to better suit a highly-dynamic and changing world,” Edwards says.

Capex.com says it prides itself on its inherent focus on client security and education. “We strongly believe that educating people on the financial markets is key in them taking control of their own financial goals and destinies.”

According to the firm, the Capex Academy offers clients the ability to improve their financial market knowledge from anywhere and on the go.

To supplement its existing product offering, Capex.com offers trading in crypto-currencies through Contract for Difference (CFDs).

Clients have trading access to CFDs on Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Spot, Ethereum USD, Ethereum EUR, Litecoin USD, Litecoin EUR and Ripple.

It provides more than 2 100 tradable assets through CFDs, which it says is a beneficial tool for traders.

Capex.com plans to expand into the rest of Africa after establishing its base in SA.