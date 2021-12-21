Deuk Soo Ahn steps down as LG’s South Africa president

Deuk Soo Ahn has stepped down from his role as LG SA president.

Electronics firm LG announced that Deuk Soo Ahn, its current South Africa president, will be stepping down from his role after serving two-and-a-half years at the organisation’s helm.

Ahn has been replaced by Jinkook Kang effective from 1 December 2021.

In a statement, the electronics company says: “An invaluable leader and mentor since June 2019, Mr Ahn played a critical role in building and nurturing the LG brand in South Africa.”

It notes that he was also responsible for fostering new business opportunities and accelerating brand exposure in the local market.

Meeting the unique needs of South Africans through an expanded product offering was always part of his vision for the brand’s presence in the country, says the company.

It explains that one of the ways Ahn achieved this was by opening the LG factory and distribution centre in Cornubia, Durban, in January 2020.

According to LG, the R21 million factory provided a much-needed boost for the country’s manufacturing industry and economy.

It was also a significant milestone for LG South Africa, signifying the start of a new era of local production, allowing the company to better serve the country and export products to the wider Southern African Development Community region, the South Korean-based company says.

Under Ahn’s leadership, the company adds, LG South Africa grew and employed hundreds of people across its business subsections, contributing to an increased employment rate in the country.

“The president also navigated the company through trying times, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the July 2021 riots,” says LG.

“LG’s Durban factory was among the 40 000 South African businesses looted and ransacked in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Mr Ahn led the management, sales, marketing, and support teams to ensure operations were back up and running swiftly ahead of the holiday season. Despite the looting crisis, LG South Africa increased annual growth by 30%, compared to the previous financial year. During this time, Mr Ahn worked tirelessly to reaffirm the brand’s commitment to serving the South African market and its people over the long term.”

LG also notes that another part of Ahn’s great legacy is the LG Cares initiatives he proudly supported. Some highlights include the brand’s partnership with Forge Academy to promote career opportunities for young girls in the ICT sector and the recently launched AgriTek Pods project in Krugersdorp.

“Making life more meaningful through innovation has been my mission for the past two-and-a-half years at LG. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished as a subdivision of a global electronics giant, empowering South Africans to lead better and healthier lives through technology,” comments Ahn.

“It has been an absolute honour to serve a country I will always hold very dear and to be part of LG’s journey to build a better society for all. I wish the LG South Africa team all the best for 2022 and beyond. I have no doubt that Mr Kang will continue to lead the team to continue innovating, growing, and expanding LG’s presence and positive impact on the country,” he concludes.