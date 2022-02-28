Data culture needed for ROI in data investments

Upuli De Abrew

Human culture is the way of life of an entire society. Similarly, a data culture in an organisation ensures that the use of data is a way of life within the business, and that data is used for the betterment of the organisation and its people.

So says Upuli de Abrew, director at Insight Consulting, who will be speaking at the ITWeb Business Intelligence Summit 2022, to be held from 8 to 10 March, at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, and online.

De Abrew says that without a data culture, many organisations find themselves unable to realise the benefits of their expensive data investments, and are left wondering why even the most well-executed and managed data pipelines fail to reach all areas of the business effectively.

Providing advanced tools and techniques to a group of people does not help them use data better, she believes. “A data culture ensures that people understand how to use the data, not just the tools, in order to drive performance.”



To unpack what is happening in this area, De Abrew will be presenting on `Building a data culture: getting the most out of your data investments’, at the ITWeb BI Summit, the annual gathering of BI, data, analytics and AI professionals.

Delegates attending her talk will learn why data culture is fundamental to the ROI of a data strategy, as well as what the obstacles are to enabling a data culture.

De Abrew will also discuss where data culture fits into an overall data strategy, how to make data culture pervasive within an organisation, as well as provide tips on how to approach creating a permanent data culture in an organisation.