Initiative boosts female entrepreneurs’ tech know-how

Alderman James Vos pictured with some of the programme’s women graduates.

The City of Cape Town and tech incubator the Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative (CiTi) are calling on women entrepreneurs to apply for a spot to join their business programme.

Facilitated by CiTi, the Women in Business programme helps female entrepreneurs scale their business with top tech tools. It provides them with strategic support to implement and adopt digital platforms and programmes to drive business growth, and promote inclusion in the digital economy.

In addition, participants receive strategic support, mentoring, peer-to-peer learning and networking opportunities with other female bosses.

In the past, the programme has supported over 1 000 women entrepreneurs in and around Cape Town, according to a statement.

“Women entrepreneurs are significant job creators in South Africa, with up to 90% of business-owning women stating in a recent survey that creating employment was an important factor for them in starting their enterprises,” says alderman James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and asset management.

“Through supporting this programme, the City of Cape Town is therefore boosting not only the leaders taking part, but the people they employ.

“Having met many of the entrepreneurs who have gone through this course, I’ve been fortunate enough to see how invaluable the sessions were for them,” he continues.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the programme will run online over a 10-week period.

Lara Rosmarin, head of incubation and entrepreneurial development at CiTi, expresses the importance of continuing the programme during the pandemic. “Despite recent events, the CiTi team is determined to deliver a successful Women in Business programme. We’ve adapted a sizable portion of our programme to an online format to play our part in social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“For economies to grow, women need equal access to the skills, knowledge and contacts that will help them to grow their business footprint. I encourage the women bosses in and around Cape Town to apply now for this enriching and empowering programme at CiTi.”

To apply, click here.