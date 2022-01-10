Oracle to buy Cerner for $28.3bn

Oracle’s intended acquisition of Cerner dominated the international ICT market last month.

At home, investments by Naspers/Prosus were in the news.

Key local news

Naspers has given notice of its intended delisting of its ADRs from the LSE, and Naspers’-backed SweepSouth, Africa’s largest online home services platform, has acquired Filkhedma, Egypt’s home services marketplace.

The process that would potentially see Broadband Infraco (BBI) acquire signal distributor Sentech is on the table, as government looks to accelerate the merger of the entities.

Accel-KKR invested in Entersekt, a device identity and authentication solutions provider.

South African fintech group Adumo invested in SwitchPay, a provider of alternative payment solutions for consumers both in-store and online.

The R54 million investment by Naspers Foundry in Planet42, a car subscription company addressing transport inequality.

The $30 million investment co-led by Prosus Ventures and Lugard Road Capital in Superside, a US-based tech start-up, which provides creative and design human resources to brands across the globe, enabling fast turnaround design, at scale.

The appointments of new CEOs/MDs at Altron Security, Cognition Holdings (interim); HPE SA (acting), LG Electronics SA and MTN SA.

Key African news

Exclusive Networks acquired Networks Unlimited, a major regional value-added distributor serving 38 national markets in Africa with cyber security and infrastructure solutions.

MTN Uganda has listed on the local bourse.

The $3.5 million investment led by Target Global in Edukoya, an Africa-focused online learning platform.

The appointment of a new head of dunnhumby Africa and a new GM at IBM in Africa.

Key international news

Accenture acquired Headspring, a cloud native and platform engineering services firm, and Zestgroup, a services firm specialising in energy transitions, net carbon-zero projects and procurement of renewables. It also intends to buy AFD.TECH, an independent network services company specialising in network engineering, operations and business services.

Advania bought Content+Cloud, a cloud services and digital transformation company.

Advent International purchased a majority stake in Encora, a provider of software and digital engineering services for tech companies.

Allied Motion Technologies acquired Spectrum Controls, an innovator and manufacturer of a wide variety of industrial I/O and universal communications gateway products.

Altair bought World Programming, a UK-based technology company specialising in data analytics software.

Amphenol purchased Halo Technology, a leading provider of active and passive fibre-optic interconnect components for the communications infrastructure markets ($715 million).

Aqua Security acquired Argon, a software supply chain security firm.

AVC One bought Invicta Telephone Sales, a provider of telecommunications and IT solutions services such as telephone lines, call packages, hosted telephony and connectivity to SMEs across a wide range of sectors including transportation, architecture and education.

Bentley Systems’ Seequent business unit purchased Advanced Resources and Risk Technology, a developer of geostatistical software applications.

Byju acquired Austria-based GeoGebra, a fellow Edtech firm.

Centric Software bought Armonia Retail, an innovative end-to-end retail planning solution provider.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel purchased Chile-based Arkavia Networks, a cyber security services provider.

Claroty acquired Medigate, a healthcare IOT security start-up.

Twitter bought Slack competitor Quill to help the social networking company improve its own messaging tools.

Cloudflare bought Zaraz, a company that has developed technology to speed up and secure websites by reducing the impact of third-party marketing and analytics tools.

Comscore purchased Shareablee, a marketing analytics and measurement company in the social media space.

ConnectWise acquired SmileBack, a provider of technology for measuring the customer experience.

Cred bought Happay, a corporate expense management platform.

EPAM Systems purchased Optiva Media, a niche professional services firm that provides product development and digital services to media companies.

Flywire acquired WPM, a software provider that enables seamless and secure payment experiences for universities and colleges across the UK.

IBM bought SXiQ, an Australian digital transformation services company specialising in cloud applications, cloud platforms and cloud cyber security.

KKR acquired the software business of Orix, a Japanese financial services group ($2.1 billion) and 49% of Red Electrica’s 52 000km fibre-optic cable network (€971 million). KKR also signed a definitive agreement to acquire Yayoi, a software developer, distributor and support service provider for SMEs; and it has invested in the supply chain software business of German technology group Körber; KKR also led an investment of $350 million in Anchorage Digital, a digital asset platform for institutions.

Lee Equity Partners bought a majority stake in Unlimited Technology, a security systems company.

Mercury Systems purchased Atlanta Micro, a designer and manufacturer of high-performance RF modules and components, including advanced monolithic microwave integrated circuits.

Onecom acquired UK-based Russell Telecom, which offers on-site and cloud phone systems, business broadband, mobile phones and managed support.

MTS’ subsidiary Intema bought VisionLabs, which focuses on a subset of AI known as computer vision, whereby AI and deep learning are developed to help derive information from digital images.

Motorola Solutions purchased 911 Datamaster, a next-generation 9-1-1 data solutions provider.

Prime Networks acquired UK-based Our Tech Team, an MSP.

Prodapt bought SLR Dynamics, a UK-based company focused on digital engineering and automation services in the technology, media and telecoms industry.

Sopra Steria purchased the EVA Group, a cyber security firm.

Tech Mahindra acquired Activus Connect, a provider of work at home customer experience management solutions; and the Allyis Group to bolster its capabilities in digital experience solutions, learning and development capabilities ($125 million).

Twitter bought Slack competitor Quill to help the social networking company improve its own messaging tools.

Unisys purchased CompuGain, a cloud solutions provider ($87.3 million).

Valeo Networks acquired On Time Tech, a fellow MSP.

Veeva Systems bought Veracity Logic, a provider of cloud software for randomisation and trial supply management.

Workiva purchased AuditNet, a global audit content and services provider.

Zoom Video Communications acquired assets from Liminal, a start-up company that offers event production solutions built primarily on Zoom’s SDK.

8x8 has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Fuze, a leader in cloud-based communications for the enterprise ($250 million).

AT&T has agreed to sell its global programmatic advertising marketplace, Xandr, to Microsoft ($1 billion).

Atos has agreed to buy Cloudreach, a multicloud services company specialising in cloud application development and cloud migration, capitalising on strong partnerships with all three hyperscalers.

Autodesk is acquiring ProEst, a cloud-based estimating solution that enables construction teams to create estimates, perform digital take-offs, generate detailed reports and proposals and manage bid-day processes.

Automation Anywhere has agreed to buy FortressIQ, a cloud computing company.

Blackstone’s Blackstone Energy Partners has agreed to purchase Irth Solutions, a provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions that automate processes for damage prevention and asset protection across critical network infrastructure assets.

Blue Prism, a software group, has agreed to a £1.24 billion takeover offer from SS&C Technologies.

Booz Allen has completed a transaction to spin out its commercial AI platform into a new company, Modzy.

Bottomline Technologies has reached an agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo ($2.6 billion).

Broadcom announced its intent to acquire privately held AppNeta, a SaaS-based network performance monitoring solution for the distributed enterprise, providing IT teams with precise, end-to-end visibility into network performance from the end user's point of view, independent of what network they use to access applications.

The Carlyle Group has reached a deal to acquire McLean health IT firm CNSI and Involta, a data centre company focused on hybrid IT and cloud infrastructure, including data centre co-location, hybrid cloud, edge, fibre and related products; and has led a $475 million investment in YipitData, a market research data firm.

CGI’s Australian subsidiary has signed an agreement to buy Australia-based Unico, a technology consultancy and systems integrator.

Clearlake Capital has struck a deal to buy Quest Software from Francisco Partners ($5.4 billion).

Cognizant has agreed to buy Devbridge, a privately held software consultancy and product development company.

Crossword Cybersecurity has signed heads of terms to acquire an unnamed hacking threat company.

Dye & Durham has acquired TELUS' Financial Solutions Business and certain other assets from TELUS ($500 million) and Australia-based Link Administration Holdings, a data services firm (C$3.2 billion).

eBay has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sneaker Con's authentication business, a leading sneaker authenticator.

edotco, a 63%-owned subsidiary of the Axiata Group, will purchase rival Malaysian tower operator Touch Mindscape ($400 million).

Embracer is buying French board games publisher Asmodee from private equity firm PAI Partners (€2.75 billion).

Entegris will acquire CMC Materials, a supplier of advanced materials primarily for the semiconductor industry ($6.5 billion).

Equinix is expanding into Africa through its intended acquisition of MainOne, a West African data centre and connectivity solutions provider, with a presence in Nigeria, Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire.

Facebook has been told to unwind its $315 million acquisition of Giphy, which was completed last year, after the UK Competition and Markets Authority found the deal could harm Facebook’s rivals and allow it to control more of the digital advertising market.

FactSet Research Systems is to acquire Cusip Global Services, a manager of a database of 60 different data elements ($1.93 billion).

Fortive has entered a deal with Clearlake Capital Group to acquire Provation Software, a provider of software solutions used in hospitals ($1.43 billion).

ICF International has agreed on a deal to purchase Creative Systems and Consulting, a premier provider of IT modernisation and digital transformation solutions to US federal agencies.

Intelligent Systems is changing its name to CoreCard.

Iron Mountain has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ITRenew, a global leader in mission-critical data centre life cycle management solutions.

Italy's anti-trust watchdog has fined Amazon €1.13 billion for alleged abuse of market dominance.

MaxLinear will transfer its stock exchange listing from the NYSE to Nasdaq.

Oracle has agreed to acquire Cerner, a leading provider of digital information systems used within hospitals and health systems ($28.3 billion).

Orange Belgium is purchasing almost 75% of Voo SA, a Belgian-based telecoms and cable operator.

UK-based Onex will acquire Tes Global, a software provider for the education sector.

Permira, a PE company, has agreed to privatise Mimecast, the e-mail security company ($5.8 billion).

Precisely has agreed to acquire Cedar CX Technologies, a SaaS provider.

Rocket Companies has agreed to buy Truebill, a fintech firm ($1.275 billion).

The Sage Group has spent £225 million on acquiring the remaining stake (83%) in SaaS vendor Brightpearl.

SeaChange International has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with TrillerVerz, a social video app. After completing the proposed business combination, SeaChange will change its name to TrillerVerz.

Sensata Technologies has recently inked a definitive agreement to acquire Sendyne to augment its electrification component portfolio.

Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners (SIP), a spin-off from Google’s parent company Alphabet, is acquiring Dense Air Networks, which builds and operates small cell networks and owns spectrum licences in markets including Australia, Belgium, Ireland, New Zealand and Portugal.

Skillsoft has agreed to acquire Codecademy, an online learning platform ($525 million).

Sony's gaming division has agreed to buy "God of War" developer Valkyrie Entertainment.

Square is changing its name to Block.

Stamps.com, the leader in commerce fulfilment software, will adopt Auctane as its new corporate name.

Tiscali and Linkem Retail, a unit of private broadband group Linkem, have agreed to merge in a deal that would create Italy's fifth largest fixed-line telecoms operator.

TTEC Holdings has signed an agreement to acquire certain citizen experience and smart city assets of Faneuil, a subsidiary of ALJ Regional Holdings.

ViacomCBS will sell its CBS Studio Center to Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital Management ($1.85 billion).

Vishay Intertechnology has signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire most of the assets and certain liabilities of Barry Industries, a leading globally recognised and vertically integrated manufacturer of semiconductor packaging and resistive components, including terminations, resistors and attenuators.

Wipro has signed agreements to acquire LeanSwift Solutions, a system integrator of Infor Products and Edgile, a transformational cyber security consulting provider that focuses on risk and compliance, information and cloud security, and digital identity ($230 million).

Wireless Telecom Group has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Microlab radio frequency components business to RF Industries.

ZeroFox will buy digital privacy protection platform IDX.

The investment by Berkshire Partners in Tango, a provider of cloud-based store life cycle and workplace management software.

Bregal Sagemount has invested in Transflo, a provider of cloud-based mobile business intelligence and payments facilitation tools for the transportation industry.

The investment by Marlin Equity Partners in ImagineSoftware, a medical billing automation software and revenue cycle management applications provider.

The $800 million investment by Starboard Value in GoDaddy, a web services firm.

The €344 million investment by Silver Lake in Software AG.

The $100 million investment co-led by Andreessen Horowitz and Addition in Anyscale, a start-up that offers a platform to enable instant scaling of AI applications.

The $400 million investment co-led by Softbank in Claroty, an industrial cyber security vendor.

The $266 million investment led by Alkeon Capital in ShareChat, an Indian content-sharing platform.

The $120 million investment led by Coatue in Panther Labs, a data security analytics specialist.

The $150 million investment led by Altimeter Capital and Coatue in Airbyte, the creator of an open source data integration platform.

The investment led by Francisco Partners in Nzxt, a PC gaming hardware and services company.

The $270 million investment led by G Square in Tipalti, the creator of an automated payment management platform for accounts payable departments.

The $170 million investment led by ICONIQ Capital in Cloud communications platform.

The $135 million investment led by Georgian and Lightspeed in Nonmae Security, an API security start-up.

The investment led by Global Founders Capital, Tiger Global, Stripes and Bessemer Venture Partners in Hyperscience, a creator of data automation tech that helps enterprises improve operational efficiency, productivity and workflows.

The $278 million investment led by Greenoaks in Cockroach Labs, a next-generation database developer.

The $1.26 billion investment led by HDSC in GTA Semiconductor, a Chinese semiconductor firm.

The $170 million investment led by Iconiq Capital in Dialpad, an AI-powered cloud communications company.

The $120 million investment led by Index Ventures in Gtmhub, a start-up that provides enterprise productivity software for tracking objectives.

The $375 million investment led by Lone Pine Capital, Alkeon Capital and TCV in Razorpay, an Indian payments processing platform.

The $1 billion investment led by Oceanpine Capital in China-based Chipone Technology, a chip designer.

The $300 million investment led by One Equity Partners in Armis, an IOT security start-up.

The $350 million investment led by Permira in Sysdig, a cloud security start-up.

The $580 million investment led by Salesforce Ventures in Genesys, a developer of employee and customer engagement software.

The $105 million investment led by Sequoia India in LoingoAce, an edtech start-up.

The $165 million investment led by Sixth Street Growth in SnapLogic, an application and data integration technology developer.

The $220 million investment led by SoftBank and General Atlantic in Incode, an identity verification start-up.

The $325 million investment led by Tiger Global in Rokt, an e-commerce marketing software provider.

The $140 million investment led by Updata Partners in CData Software, which provides a cloud-native data connectivity platform.

The $100 million investment led by The Westly Group in CyCognito, a cyber security start-up.

The appointments of new CEOs at Beeline Kyrgyzstan, Bouygues Telecom, Cadence Design Systems, CTS Group, Groupon, Infineon Technologies, Salsforce.com (co-CEO), Samsung (co-CEOs), Twitter, Veeam Software and Zuora.

The death of Naren Gupta, an ex-chairman of Red Hat.

IPO filings from Asianet Satellite Communications (India), Bharat FIH (India), Cohesity (USA), Reddit (USA), SenseTime (Hong Kong), Snapdeal (India) and TPG (Nasdaq).

IPOs/listings from BuzzFeed (Nasdaq), Cloud Village (Hong Kong), Digital Core REIT (Singapore), HashiCorp (Nasdaq), MapmyIndia (India), Samara (Nasdaq), Sangoma Technologies (Nasdaq), SenseTime (Hong Kong) and Weibo (Hong Kong).

Stock market changes

JSE All share index: Up 7.4%

FTSE100: Up 4.8%

DAX: Up 4.1%

NYSE (Dow): Up 4.1%

S&P 500: Up 3.7%

Nasdaq: Up 1%

Nikkei225: Up 0.1%

Hang Seng: Down 2.8%

Shanghai: Up 2.1%

Final word

In Nasdaq’s annual shuffle of its Nasdaq 100 index, Datadog, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks and Zscaler were among those added to the index, while CDW, Cerner and Check Point Software Technologies were among those removed.