SYSPRO delivers improved supply chain connectivity, efficient internal control and data-driven decision-making in new ERP release

SYSPRO, a leading global provider of ERP software, has announced the release of SYSPRO R2 2021. The release includes industry-built capabilities aimed at assisting manufacturers and distributors to improve control of internal operations, increase self-service and flexibility across the supply chain and provide better insights and intelligence for improved decision-making.

“There is no doubt that the pandemic impacted the way that manufacturing and distribution businesses operate. It altered the way that the industry interacts with suppliers and customers, consumer preferences shifted and the workplace as we knew it forever changed. As a result, businesses have needed to re-align with the ‘new normal’,” said Paulo De Matos, Chief Product Officer at SYSPRO.



“With those key considerations top of mind, we looked at incorporating solutions into our roadmap that would allow our customers to not only focus on improving efficiencies across internal operations, but also to help the industry to connect our customers to their suppliers and customers far more effectively and securely. There is also an appreciation that businesses are expanding – into new geographies as well as into new territories and many are looking for consolidated systems, and central information and intelligence.”

A few highlights of the latest release are as follows:

The improved control of internal operations

A challenge faced by our customers has been the growing demand for next-day deliveries. Especially during the pandemic, the industry needed efficient processes and logistical solutions to ship orders quickly to compete in the market. To address this, SYSPRO has introduced new inventory control capabilities for businesses to have accurate control over the stocking process. Warehouse operators will be able to leverage the functionality using a mobile device, which in turn saves time.

Improving flexibility and connectivity across the supply chain

Manufacturers and distributors have started to see the importance of continuous engagement with an ecosystem of suppliers and customers to ensure business continuity. Suppliers require visibility into inbound logistics and procurement and customers needed improved business touchpoints across marketing and sales.



To facilitate these needs, SYSPRO has introduced self-service capabilities through its interactive web platform to enable customers to extend account management capabilities to their customers and suppliers, providing them the ability to review their account status, obtain copy invoices and statements and reduce the administration burden on accounts and sales teams in servicing their supply chain.



The end result is increased collaboration and transparency as well as improved governance as manufacturers explore new channels to engage with their suppliers and customers. This also enables new routes to market, with new ways that manufacturers can sell to their customers.

Better insights and decision-making

Data is redundant if it cannot be accessed, interpreted or analysed. New business insight capabilities enable the efficient creation of visual insights using conditional logic capabilities. Visual tools, like customised tiles, can provide an insightful summary and detailed information. SYSPRO has introduced additional low code and customisation capabilities as businesses continue to reduce the reliance on specialist skills.

“SYSPRO offers industry-built enterprise resource planning software to midmarket manufacturers and distributors. In other words, we provide all of the solutions, processes and tools, as well as the inherent core functionality that a manufacturer requires to manage all of their financial, manufacturing and distribution activities. Beyond our software capabilities, I believe it’s our approach that really differentiates us as a business.



"As industry specialists, we understand the core needs of our customers and we design products that address those needs. Our solutions empower customers to take the next step – whether it is expanding into new territories, adding new product lines, transforming business processes, or driving innovation,” concludes De Matos.

To view the full capabilities and enhancements within SYSPRO’s R2 2021 release, visit here.