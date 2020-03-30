Serole Technologies announces SAP go-live for SALAMA Cooperative Insurance Company
Serole is providing SALAMA with SAP-focused implementation expertise, consulting and ongoing support during its major technology transformation programme.
Serole Technologies, a leading IT services, consulting and business solutions firm and SAP preferred partner in the insurance space, announced today that SALAMA Cooperative Insurance Company, a Saudi-based insurance services company specialising in general insurance, has gone live with the first phase of its SAP transformation programme.
SALAMA selected the SAP for Insurance platform to assist with its business and IT platform transformation. To date, the project’s scope has covered digital insurance apps, product and quotation management, policy management, collections and billing, claims management, incentive and commission management, finance, service asset management, human capital management, reporting and open text.
The first phase of the IT platform transformation is designed to improve business agility and deliver net financial benefits in the medium term and beyond. According to SALAMA CEO Omar Al-Ajlani, the SAP solution is expected to streamline SALAMA’s business operations as well as enhance information sharing and business administration efficiencies.
“SALAMA is the first company in Saudi Arabia to embark on a large-scale digital transformation project,” said Al-Ajlani. “The project has been designed to standardise core business processes across the organisation and is enabled by a common technology platform. This unlocks substantial recurring financial benefits and centralises the management of client and supplier data. The next phase will involve multiple releases in 2020 as other products are moved across to the SAP platform.”
Pradeep Nayani, Serole Technologies CEO, said they have been delighted to assist SALAMA with this major technology transformation programme.
“Serole has extensive implementation experience with SAP for Insurance technology and is one of the niche providers of SAP for Insurance services,” said Nayani. “Our strong global alliance relationship and delivery model allow us to provide global experience locally and ensure quality delivery to our clients, as we have done with SALAMA.”
SALAMA Cooperative Insurance Company
SALAMA is part of the SALAMA International Group, a major player in the MENA region that is backed with SR 2 billion paid capital. SALAMA Cooperative Insurance Company started its operations in Saudi Arabia in 1979. In 2006, it was approved as a publicly listed company in Saudi Arabia after the release of the Royal Decree. With more than 35 years of experience, SALAMA is considered one of the leading Insurance companies in the Saudi market and the MENA region. https://www.salama.com.sa/
Serole Technologies
Serole Technologies is a trusted name in the IT delivery space, SAP preferred partner, and delivers digital transformation and technology solutions to clients across 20 countries. Serole offers a consulting-led, integrated portfolio of Digital Transformation, ERP, Cloud, DevOps, AI, and RPA. Serole partners with its clients to help them transform into high performance businesses. With its deep industry and business process expertise, global resources and a proven track record in delivering innovative technology solutions, Serole can mobilize the right people, skills and technologies to improve business performance. https://www.serole.com/