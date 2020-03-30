Serole Technologies announces SAP go-live for SALAMA Cooperative Insurance Company

Serole Technologies, a leading IT services, consulting and business solutions firm and SAP preferred partner in the insurance space, announced today that SALAMA Cooperative Insurance Company, a Saudi-based insurance services company specialising in general insurance, has gone live with the first phase of its SAP transformation programme.

SALAMA selected the SAP for Insurance platform to assist with its business and IT platform transformation. To date, the project’s scope has covered digital insurance apps, product and quotation management, policy management, collections and billing, claims management, incentive and commission management, finance, service asset management, human capital management, reporting and open text.

The first phase of the IT platform transformation is designed to improve business agility and deliver net financial benefits in the medium term and beyond. According to SALAMA CEO Omar Al-Ajlani, the SAP solution is expected to streamline SALAMA’s business operations as well as enhance information sharing and business administration efficiencies.

“SALAMA is the first company in Saudi Arabia to embark on a large-scale digital transformation project,” said Al-Ajlani. “The project has been designed to standardise core business processes across the organisation and is enabled by a common technology platform. This unlocks substantial recurring financial benefits and centralises the management of client and supplier data. The next phase will involve multiple releases in 2020 as other products are moved across to the SAP platform.”

Pradeep Nayani, Serole Technologies CEO, said they have been delighted to assist SALAMA with this major technology transformation programme.

“Serole has extensive implementation experience with SAP for Insurance technology and is one of the niche providers of SAP for Insurance services,” said Nayani. “Our strong global alliance relationship and delivery model allow us to provide global experience locally and ensure quality delivery to our clients, as we have done with SALAMA.”