WCape app gives entrepreneurs, small business a jump-start

The Western Cape government has officially unveiled an app version of JUMP, its one-stop-shop resource tool for small business owners and entrepreneurs in the province.

This after the provincial government introduced the service as a mobi site last year, to help entrepreneurs and small businesses get all the resources they need to start, scale and grow their companies.

In a statement, the Western Cape says over the last year, the JUMP mobi site helped thousands of entrepreneurs gain access to the entire business support network in the province.

With the app, the digital economy team at the Department of Economic Development and Tourism has improved the user interface and functionality, and added more great tools and content, it states.

"JUMP allows entrepreneurs and SMEs to have a free business listing on an interactive map; find digital applications, tools and online solutions; access JumpCast, a podcast station with helpful content for entrepreneurs; find and contact business support organisations; find mentorship; access tender information and opportunities; find and contact business chambers and associations; and make use of a business self-assessment.”

The provincial government reveals it has also partnered with FinFind, to add a funding assist feature to the app.

“This feature gives business owners looking for funding the opportunity to assess your unique business finance needs, receive recommendations on the appropriate funders and products available, and assist you with your funding readiness and application process.”

To support specific sector growth, networking and collaboration, the Western Cape says it will also introduce the iGroups feature in the new app. This will enable industry groups, business associations and other entrepreneur communities to have their own online digital hub, it notes.

“The JUMP app will be frequently updated with the latest information on the coronavirus that is relevant for businesses in the Western Cape, advice from industry sector experts to provide clarity on the lockdown regulations, together with guidelines and support to help your business adapt, ensure the safety of your staff and customers, and build resilience for the future.”

The app is freely available for download from the Google Play Store and the App Store.