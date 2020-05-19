Four business opportunities amid the crisis

We find the best business opportunities amid a crisis, even in the worst of them; and only those who manage to tame them will come out unhinged. Discover four ways to transform adverse situations into opportunities.

There is a common element in any crisis; moreover, the current crisis we live in is not the first and will not be the last. It is happening and it shall come to pass. Therefore, it is important not to lose perspective, understand that time will pass, and that we will be able to find clarity from the overwhelming amount of information we receive each day.

Many may think: “How can we think positively of this situation that baffles the globe and affects the industry more each day?” Well, all crises create opportunities and, in this piece, we will show you how this is possible.

New ways of working

The novel coronavirus crisis has managed to stimulate a digital and remote way of working, which many companies weren’t used to. This unexpected change, so big and abrupt, has the power to structure and organise our jobs differently. It is the possibility to be more efficient and assertive, as we do not have the convenience of having the team to interact with face-to-face and at any moment.

For that reason, there is a clear opportunity here to learn to do more with less, making use of tools we did not use before; and, most importantly, coming up with more creative ways to solve new challenges.

A closer relationship with your clients

Now is the time to engage with your current clients. Think about them, their needs and how to support them in this situation. A good idea is to offer and open different communication channels to interact with your clients. The market offers platforms that enable this, to integrate your communication channels and obtain a competitive advantage in your customer support strategy. Presence Smart Cloud is one of them.

Take advantage of this. Use the right technology to offer the best customer service and support to your clients, and engage with them, anywhere and at any time.

Creative solutions

Make use of the space we all have at home; it will allow new ways of doing things, new workflows and new strategies to adapt to this new scene.

Digital transformation will accelerate because of this situation, and therefore automation processes, chatbots, voice solutions and AI integration, among others, will become mandatory in this new reality. The competitive advantage will come from knowing how to exploit them adequately.

Effective communication

An e-mail will no longer suffice, and right now, it may not be the most effective communication method. Consequently, as new telecommuting policies rise, so do videoconferencing tools, becoming a basic element inside the company. Enabling a more direct and effective communication with teammates and clients is crucial and decisive.

Learn about which tool suits best your necessities so that, from now on, your communications may be as efficient as possible. All these will work in our favour and will help us end the crisis stronger than before.

Now more than ever, it is important to rethink our processes or reinvention; ways that facilitate the generation of revenue and increase of competitive advantage compared to other businesses that just watch from the bench.

For that, digital transformation plays a very important role, allowing the integration of the most adequate technologies to power your business.

At Enghouse Interactive, we are experts in generating satisfactory experiences that help improve the interaction with your audience, which, in this time of crisis, are much in demand. If you need more information on how to implement any of the management solutions and customer engagement, do not hesitate to contact us.