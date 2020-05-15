Intelligent automation is set to transform industries

Automation has the potential to make a huge impact on the workforce in ways we most likely haven't even thought about yet.

Businesses are already transforming at a rapid pace, driven by increasing compute power and cloud services, but now it’s going to be about the data sets and use cases that are available and, fundamentally, automation platforms that we have built to make an impact on businesses across the board.

Webinar: Scale up your Automation Journey Automation Anywhere, in partnership with ITWeb, is presenting a webinar designed to help South African businesses start and scale up their automation journey.

Click here to secure your slot.

So says Yousuf Khan, CIO at Automation Anywhere, who wrote in his recent blog post that "there’s very little that stands in our way to be able to automate when it comes to processes in companies".

“However, mindsets need to change, as employees accept manual processes as an integral part of their day, and CIOs have also accepted certain standards that are suboptimal, at best.”

He cites the example of teams that are experiencing issues, but have accepted a bad standard for how operations are run. “This could be error-prone, time-consuming manual processes that are not scalable. In that case, the business has the opportunity to automate its operations intelligently using bots and digital workers, which has the potential to be a real game-changer for any organisation.”

Khan says Automation Anywhere has built a platform of digital workers that offers the ability to layer in multiple processes across an enterprise. “It can accelerate and facilitate more workflows and free more workers for higher-level, less mundane tasks.”

He believes that intelligent automation is set to change the roles of IT and the CIO for the better, as well as transform industries and their workforces, bringing true value within organisations.

See also COVID-19 pandemic drives up interest in RPA

Previously, when automation was employed, it was achieved in a very fragmented way, he explains. “IT teams were able to automate their own processes — very specific solutions native to a specific piece of the IT function. Now, they have the ability to lead the transformation of intelligent automation across the entire company, effectively democratising the technology.”

Through the application of intelligent automation, CIOs can rise to the level of strategic partners within the executive suite, contributing to the bottom line in ways they’ve never been able to do before, Khan says.

“With intelligent automation, a lot more work can get done, in a fraction of the time. Organisations can get product to market more rapidly, and become increasingly competitive as they can access data more rapidly, leading to smarter, more informed decisions.”

Automation Anywhere is collaborating with ITWeb to present an interactive webinar on 21 May, specifically designed to help South African enterprises start and scale up their automation journeys and rapidly overcome challenges in an environment of unprecedented change.