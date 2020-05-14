CyberArk acquires identity as a service leader Idaptive

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in privileged access management, today announced it has acquired Santa Clara, California-based IDaptive Holdings (Idaptive). Together, CyberArk and Idaptive will deliver the industry’s only modern identity platform with a security-first approach.

As organisations move IT resources to hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and accelerate automation and digital transformation initiatives, the number of privileged credentials associated with human, application and machine identities continues to grow exponentially. And so do the risks. In modern IT environments, all identities can become privileged under certain conditions, based on the systems, environments, applications or data they are accessing, or the types of operations they are performing.

A traditional approach to access management is often not enough to prevent unauthorised activity. Today, users of all types are provisioned some form of privileged access, exposing critical systems and creating pathways for threat actors to execute increasingly targeted attacks. Compromised and weak credentials are reported as the cause for more than 80% of data breaches.[1]

This new reality requires a new kind of identity security platform.

Through the acquisition, CyberArk and Idaptive will deliver a comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI)-based, security-first approach to managing identities that is adaptive and context-aware, and architected on the principles of zero trust and least privilege access, to dramatically reduce risk. CyberArk will extend its ability to manage and protect identities with various levels of privileges across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, enabling customers to improve their overall security posture with a more efficient and seamless user experience, and address ever-increasing and complex regulatory requirements.

Idaptive is recognised as a leader by industry analyst firms for capabilities including:

Comprehensive single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA) and identity life cycle management for workforce, third-party, machine and consumer identities;

AI-powered adaptive SSO and MFA capabilities to escalate suspicious user interactions while “fast tracking” non-risky requests to enable users to be both secure and productive; and

Improved operational efficiencies delivered through robust multi-directory support that doesn’t require the replication of identity information.

“With cyber attacks on the rise, organisations need modern, comprehensive solutions to make better, continuous access and authorisation decisions for the broadest range of users,” said Udi Mokady, founder, chairman and CEO, CyberArk. “With Idaptive, CyberArk will offer customers a SaaS-delivered, security-first approach to managing identities – with privileged access management at its core – that reduces risk, simplifies operations and improves business agility. We are thrilled to welcome the Idaptive team to CyberArk.”

The total purchase price for the acquisition of Idaptive was $70 million in cash consideration.

[1] 2019 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report