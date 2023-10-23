Another exciting award showcasing cloud, cyber security excellence to the channel

First Distribution voted Best Cloud and Cybersecurity Distributor by ChannelWatch.

We are proud to announce that we have recently been voted Best Cloud and Best Cybersecurity Distributor for 2023 by CONTEXT ChannelWatch. This is a massive achievement, one which we are very proud of. This is one of the largest online reseller surveys conducted across the globe, with 9 000+ resellers contributing every year.

Werner Herbst, MD of First Distribution, says: “Teamwork makes the dream work. Our team’s dedication and hard work have brought us to this remarkable moment. Thank you for being a vital part of our success. It is a real honour to receive this recognition as it shows that our efforts are paying off.”

ChannelWatch provides valuable information about resellers’ purchasing intentions and decisions, as well as the business issues and industry trends.

The survey was conducted between 20 April and 7 July 2023.

Participating countries include the Baltics, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Turkey and the UK.