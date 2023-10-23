#GOBOKKE
Companies
Sectors
Cloud Computing

Another exciting award showcasing cloud, cyber security excellence to the channel

Issued by First Distribution
Johannesburg, 23 Oct 2023
Visit our press office First Distribution Press Office
Read time 1min
Comments (0)
First Distribution voted Best Cloud and Cybersecurity Distributor by ChannelWatch.
First Distribution voted Best Cloud and Cybersecurity Distributor by ChannelWatch.

We are proud to announce that we have recently been voted Best Cloud and Best Cybersecurity Distributor for 2023 by CONTEXT ChannelWatch. This is a massive achievement, one which we are very proud of. This is one of the largest online reseller surveys conducted across the globe, with 9 000+ resellers contributing every year.

Werner Herbst, MD of First Distribution, says: “Teamwork makes the dream work. Our team’s dedication and hard work have brought us to this remarkable moment. Thank you for being a vital part of our success. It is a real honour to receive this recognition as it shows that our efforts are paying off.”

ChannelWatch provides valuable information about resellers’ purchasing intentions and decisions, as well as the business issues and industry trends.

The survey was conducted between 20 April and 7 July 2023.

Participating countries include the Baltics, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Turkey and the UK.

ChannelWatch Awards
ChannelWatch Awards
See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.