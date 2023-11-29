BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Client content: Logging made easy – with LM Logs

LM Logs empowers ops teams to put the operational focus back on logs without sacrificing productivity.
Johannesburg, 29 Nov 2023
LM Logs cuts through the noise.
Gone are the days of manually sifting through log data, asking security teams for access, relying on manual interpretation of events and building advanced querying skills.

LM Logs was built for ITOps and DevOps teams to cut through the noise and pinpoint the exact root cause with context.

All of this comes together in one solution to clearly show what is happening across hybrid and multicloud environments, where the issues occur, and why.

