CrowdStrike brings Adversary Universe World Tour to Johannesburg

Yassin Watlal, regional system engineering manager at CrowdStrike.

In an ever-evolving threat landscape, with the growing use of compromised legitimate credentials and built-in tools by adversaries – an approach known as “living off the land” (LOTL) – organisations are finding it increasingly difficult to stay ahead of cyber crime.

To update CISOs on emerging threats and outline new approaches to cyber security, CrowdStrike is bringing its Adversary Universe World Tour to Johannesburg this month.

Yassin Watlal, System Engineering Director META for CrowdStrike, says organisations today need an intelligence-led approach to cyber security, focusing on the adversary’s tactics, tools and procedures. “It has become harder for organisations to identify attackers within their networks and move fast enough to take action against them. Cyber criminals have increased their use of legitimate built-in tools and stolen – yet valid – credentials, making it harder for organisations using legacy security solutions to determine what activities are normal and the ones that are malicious. In addition, the breakout time – the time an adversary takes to move laterally from an initially compromised host to another host within the victim environment – has dropped, so organisations have very little time to identify hard-to-detect activity. Speed is critical.”

Diego Garcia, South Africa country manager at CrowdStrike, says: “The volume, complexity and proliferation of these types of sophisticated attacks have been advancing, the world has become so digitally connected and the value of data has increased, which has attracted cyber crime. Cyber criminals are constantly updating their techniques and procedures and modernising the way they are organised to achieve scale, so you can’t hide from them and now everyone feels the pain. Every single organisation is impacted by this modern threat landscape that is evolving at an accelerated pace, demanding that we, as defenders, accelerate our ability to respond. Today, customers are relying on disparate and disjointed solutions to look at different parts of the attack path without having a holistic view of the complete attack evolution within the environment. CrowdStrike brings together an end-to-end, intelligence-driven, AI-powered platform that detect attacks across endpoints, clouds and identity stores from the early stages until the closing stages of the attack kill chain.

CrowdStrike will present the latest intelligence on global and local adversary tools and techniques at the Adversary Universe World Tour in Johannesburg on 15 September. As part of a 70-stop series, the event will feature CrowdStrike intelligence and security experts updating security professionals on the world’s most active and disruptive threat actors, their evolving tactics and techniques and the latest adversary campaigns. They will discover how the CrowdStrike Falcon platform takes an intelligence-led approach to stopping these attacks. Delegates will also see the latest innovations from CrowdStrike in the identity domain and in mitigating risk to hybrid workforces and cloud workloads.

