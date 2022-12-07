Evaluation performance – now with MDR

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cyber security platform company, was recognised in the MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluation for Managed Services for its Vigilance MDR. This achievement follows three consecutive years of top performance in MITRE ATT&CK Enterprise Evaluation and MITRE ATT&CK Deception Evaluation. SentinelOne is the only XDR vendor to participate in every MITRE evaluation spanning EDR, identity/deception, and now MDR, and consistently deliver top results. Integrated within Singularity XDR, SentinelOne is fully committed to MITRE’s frameworks as the de facto language of cyber security, supporting organisations in programmatic risk reduction.

The MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluation for Managed Services evaluated vendors’ ability to analyse and describe adversary behaviour from OilRig, also known as APT 34. The evaluation highlighted the importance of MDR services in providing faster threat mitigation to reduce attacker dwell time, showcasing SentinelOne Vigilance MDR’s:

Accurate, insightful adversary attribution. SentinelOne Vigilance was able to not only correctly attribute the attack to OilRig, but provide additional insight including a summary of the adversary and the group’s evolution over time, commonly exploited tools by the adversary, and all of their known associated TTPs.

SentinelOne Vigilance was able to not only correctly attribute the attack to OilRig, but provide additional insight including a summary of the adversary and the group’s evolution over time, commonly exploited tools by the adversary, and all of their known associated TTPs. Superior digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) capabilities. With a frictionless MDR and DFIR experience, SentinelOne Vigilance seamlessly provided insight into the “how” and the “why” – including malware and data exfiltration technique analysis and reverse engineering of malware samples – to significantly accelerate overall investigation and response.

With a frictionless MDR and DFIR experience, SentinelOne Vigilance seamlessly provided insight into the “how” and the “why” – including malware and data exfiltration technique analysis and reverse engineering of malware samples – to significantly accelerate overall investigation and response. Real-time threat mitigation, going beyond detection. SentinelOne Vigilance accurately tracked and detected – using patented Storyline technology – the adversary from the moment they infiltrated the simulated environment. With protection policies enabled, this attack would have been autonomously stopped in its tracks.

“Thousands of enterprises around the world choose Vigilance MDR to augment or replace their security operations with a team of military grade cyber security experts,” said Brian Hussey, VP Threat Services at SentinelOne. “The combination of autonomous cyber security and our award-winning Vigilance MDR service reduces dwell time, operational costs and risk. Delivered by SentinelOne and our global ecosystem of partners, SentinelOne is proud to excel in this inaugural MDR evaluation.”

Earlier this year, SentinelOne received the most comprehensive MITRE ATT&CK analytic coverage in the inaugural MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Deception Evaluation. SentinelOne was one of the first endpoint companies to correlate alerts in-product with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, embrace the MITRE ATT&CK Endpoint Protection Product Evaluation and incorporate the MITRE ATT&CK framework as the new threat hunting standard within Singularity XDR’s console.

Additional resources