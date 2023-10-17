#GOBOKKE
  • Commvault aims to grow EMEA, India market share with new appointment

Johannesburg, 17 Oct 2023
Richard Gadd, senior VP, Commvault EMEA and India.
Commvault has appointed Richard Gadd as senior VP of the EMEA and India (EMEAI) region.

He will lead Commvault's efforts to increase market share for its enterprise data protection and recovery solutions, bolstering cyber security resilience for organisations in the region.

Gadd is a technology industry veteran with over 25 years of sales experience. Most recently, he held the role of VP and GM, EMEA at Cohesity, building his experience in the storage and data management industry. Prior to this, he held senior roles at Hitachi Vantara, EMC, and Computacenter.

During his tenure at Hitachi Vantara, he played a key role in growing the company's EMEA business to become the largest region worldwide. At Cohesity, he led the EMEA portfolio, making it the organisation’s fastest-growing region. 

Gadd said he was excited to join "one of the longest-established companies in the industry ... with its strong pedigree in innovation and ground-breaking technology."

Commvault's chief revenue officer, Riccardo Di Blasio, expressed confidence in Gadd's ability to leverage this experience and drive growth in the dynamic EMEA and India markets.

