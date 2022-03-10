Over the past couple of years, as organisations have had to rapidly deploy cloud and digital technologies in order to stay open, the need to protect their distributed workforces and infrastructure has become more important than ever.

The practically overnight mass exodus to remote working saw the attack surface widen dramatically, leading to a slew of new threats, attacks and breaches.

So, as governments and security practitioners battle to keep up with the pace of change, what is next for the cyber security industry in 2022?

To find out, ITWeb’s 17th annual Security Summit will be held from 31 May to 2 June at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

This year’s Security Summit, themed: “Driving the business value of cyber security in an era of accelerated change”, will once again bring together leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users to unpack the latest threats facing African CISOs, CIOs, security specialists and risk officers.

Topics will include cyber diplomacy, security as a business enabler, vulnerability management, cloud security, DevSecOps, OT/IOT security, SASE, securing the remote workforce, the role of the CISO, supply chain security, user awareness and training, data privacy, mobile security and much, much more. Plus, meet with leading security technology providers to learn about the latest solutions to mitigate the ever-changing security and risk landscape.

Security practitioners must be up to speed with the latest tools and technologies that are being used to protect, fight and mitigate today’s potentially catastrophic threats, as well as the methods that attackers are employing to carry them out. And they have to do this in a regulatory environment that is more stringent than ever before.

This is why Security Summit 2022 will provide delegates with the information and expert advice needed to get their information and cyber security strategy to the next level.

Whether on the technical or business side, those just embarking on their security journeys, or some who want advice on how to get a better return on security investment, attendees will learn about the most important skills, insights and best practices for combating the current and future security risks.

This year's event will feature a wide range of speakers, panellists and workshop leaders who possess not only real-world experience but theoretical knowledge too. There will be a wealth of up-to-date information on the latest information and cyber security trends and developments, as well as extended opportunities for delegates to network with their peers.

Moreover, the event will be packed full of practical advice that can be taken back and used in the organisation from day one, as well as product and solution demonstrations featuring some of the hottest tools and technologies.