4Sight receives Sage Customer Retention Award

Andre Cloete, Chief IT Officer, 4Sight Holdings.

4Sight AccTech Systems was recognised as the winner of the FY21 Sage Retention Partner of the Year award. Andre Cloete, Chief IT Officer for 4Sight’s Information Technologies Cluster, says: “We are very proud to have received this award. It is not just strategically important to our partnership with Sage, but it reinforces the value that we strive to continually deliver to our customers.”

This award acknowledges the Sage Partner that achieved the highest renewal rate and customer satisfaction levels.

Now, more than ever, customer retention and providing customers with the best service, understanding of their business and delivering an unrivalled experience and journey, is paramount. He continues: “4Sight AccTech Systems has been a Sage Partner for 28 years and such recognition is testament to the fact that we never lose sight of customer centricity in our business.”

Denzil Moorcroft, Sales Director for the 4Sight Channel Partner Cluster, adds: “Thanks to our extensive Channel Partner network across regions who helped make this possible. We appreciate their contribution.”

PJ Bishop, Vice-President of Partners, Services for Sage Africa and Middle East, concludes: “Customer-centric partners are at the heart of everything we do, and we thank our network for their efforts to help us grow and retain our customer base. Congratulations to 4Sight AccTech Systems for excelling during these unprecedented times by focusing on meeting the needs of customers.”