Durability, usability the reasons for Kyocera’s BLI Summer 2021 A3 Pick Awards from Keypoint Intelligence

Kyocera Document Solutions Europe has been awarded with the latest Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Lab Summer Pick awards for its TASKalfa 2554ci and TASKalfa 3554ci devices. "This range of intelligent A3 MFP TASKalfa devices was launched in South Africa in July 2021, and we’re excited about this acknowledgment as it builds on the already well-known Kyocera innovation and reliability,” says Greg Griffith, Hardware Product Manager, Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

Awarded twice annually for office equipment, Picks acknowledge the products that gave the best performances in Keypoint Intelligence lab testing in the previous six months.

Kyocera proves its mettle in low to mid-range colour space

Greg Griffith, Hardware Product Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

“The KYOCERA TASKalfa 2554ci and TASKalfa 3554ci exhibited outstanding durability and should easily meet the needs of small to mid-size workgroups,” said George Mikolay, Keypoint Intelligence’s Associate Director of A3 Hardware/Production. “In addition, the consistency in design and excellent overall usability from the drivers and control panel make the engines equally easy to use, whether printing or walking up to scan or copy, regardless of which machine is closest to a user’s particular workspace. Very good image quality results when printing colour business graphics and colour photos, excellent text and halftones, and bold solids mean the devices can be relied on to produce many different types of output.”

Kyocera Document Solutions supports document processing in offices by providing MFPs and printers that combine advanced functionality and reliability with impressive eco-credentials. Furthermore, by utilising its deep understanding of office environments, the company offers software that digitalises and automates document workflow processes as well as solutions that enhance digital security, productivity and efficiency. Through total document solutions, the company aims to help customers’ businesses grow.