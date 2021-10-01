Pre-order your premium Huawei Watch 3 now

Good news for discerning South Africans is that Huawei’s elegant new eSIM smartwatch, featuring premium design and ultra-long battery life, will be available in South Africa soon.

Empowered by HarmonyOS 2, the Huawei Watch 3 is the most potent Huawei smartwatch to date. It comes equipped with intelligent features to deliver superb performance for everything from daily usage and interactions to all-scenario experiences. Users can stay connected and enjoy health support 24/7.

Because it supports a standalone communication system, users can stay connected even when they are exercising, taking part in outdoor activities or at times when it is simply inconvenient to carry a phone. By simply activating the eSIM service on their smartphone, users can have the same phone number on the Huawei Watch 3, enjoying the same data and voice tariff plans, and even MeeTime calls, as they do on their smartphones. With the Huawei Watch 3, users can also sync meetings and appointments from their smartphone, so bookings and order updates are always on hand. Thanks to its standalone communication capabilities, the Huawei Watch 3 also lets users download and store up to 6GB of music separately from their phones, so they can have up to 200 songs on hand when working out.

Delivering all-day connectivity and health management, with over 100 workout modes as well as stress monitoring, skin temperature monitoring, fall detection and automatic SOS and much more, the Huawei Watch 3 delivers up to three days’ battery life in smart mode and up to 14 days in ultra-long battery life mode.

The Huawei Watch 3 never rests, monitoring the user’s wellness day and night with features such as automatic continuous heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, even when the user is asleep. The data can be recorded on the Huawei Health App, so users can easily review their health and wellness progress over time.

The Huawei Watch 3 Series comes with a 3D rotating crown with tactile feedback for the first time, offering high-precision finger movement recognition. The rotating crown lets users zoom in or out of images and slide across the menu options accurately, efficiently and conveniently.

Thanks to powerful hardware and software support – including the 3D engine, particle engine, video decoding capabilities and iGraphics’ rendering engine – the all-new informative, gaming and personalised animated watch faces offer a unique look to the Huawei Watch 3 Series.

Pre-order the HUAWEI WATCH 3 or the HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro, priced from R7 299, between 1 and 6 October and get a free pair of HUAWEI Bluetooth Buds and an additional watch strap.