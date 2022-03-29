InfoVerge Solutions teamed up for success with IAMCP South African Chapter

Itumeleng Chuene, Business Development Manager at Infoverge Solutions.

To effectively serve customers in today’s ever-changing and demanding fast-paced business environment, partners must build strong complementary partnerships, which benefit everyone – partners, customers and employees.

We are proud that InfoVerge Solutions will be part of the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP EMEA) South Africa board and strongly believe that by partnering with other strategic like-minded IAMCP members, we will continue to be innovative and collaborative within our sectors.

IAMCP is a high trust community that bring Microsoft partners together, dedicated to help Microsoft partners, companies and individuals within the Microsoft ecosystem to grow and broaden their business opportunities through partnering with other IAMCP members – locally and globally.

At InfoVerge Solutions, we have been helping our customers become technology-enabled businesses that can compete with the world’s best companies and provide seamless customer experiences by leveraging on technology and its trusted like-minded partners.

Why join IAMCP?

Develop business partnerships and opportunities.

IAMCP encourages its members to work together. A network of Microsoft partners, each specialising in a certain expertise, creates value that would otherwise be impossible to generate.

IAMCP serves as a voice for Microsoft partners, providing valuable feedback on how they collaborate.

Benefits for South African Microsoft partners joining IAMCP: