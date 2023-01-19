Webinar: Gartner’s top strategic tech trends for 2023

Brian Burke, research VP for technology innovation, Gartner.

The past few years have brought home dramatically how dependent businesses are on technology in order to stay connected, operational, and ahead of the curve.

However, according to Gartner, although many business leaders expected to be focused on post-pandemic growth by now, most are now concerned about the threat of recession.

This means they need to find ways to manage the impact of ongoing inflation, and deal with the crises in their supply chains, energy sourcing, and digital skills.

With this in mind, research VP for technology innovation at Gartner, Brian Burke, will be speaking on “The top strategic tech trends”, during ITWeb's Tech Trends 2023 webinar to be held on 25 January.

According to Gartner, despite an uncertain future, organisations need to still identify and commit to strategic outcomes and initiatives – whether their goal is to save costs, improve margins, grow, or even pivot to a reinvented business model.

Ultimately, technology is key to all of this, but knowing when and where tech trends could have an impact, is key.

Burke has Burke has a broad and diverse background in technology and strategy, having 35 years of experience in the industry as a whole and 25 yearsin innovation and enterprise architecture roles. His research focuses primarily on emerging technology trends and he is the lead author of the Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies.

During the first Tech Trends 2023 webinar, he will unpack the key technologies that business leaders and technologists alike need to leverage over the next few years.

