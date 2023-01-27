Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative rebrands

The CiTi team at the launch of its brand, UVU Africa.

Cape Town-based tech incubator, the Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative (CiTi), has rebranded to UVU Africa.

As part of the rebrand, CiTi also unveiled a new Cape Town innovation hub and biotech laboratory, which it says will continue to support and grow the local bio economy, technology and innovation ecosystem.

According to a statement, the new site has more space for innovators, a biotech lab, and an event space geared for creators to showcase their work and concepts.

“UVU Africa will continue to design and build future-fit, inclusive societies through innovation and technology,” says chairman Joshin Raghubar.

“We drive inclusive growth of the digital economy through business incubation, skills development, and through key projects that catalyse open innovation and collaboration. We build future societies, today, across Africa.”

Ian Merrington, group CEO of UVU Africa, adds: “Our interventions and impact stretch from Khayelitsha to Kigali, and I believe our new brand now reflects both our current reach and our aspirations. Participation in the digital economy, by our talented youth, is critical for Africa to be able to unlock its true economic potential.

“Our programmes are designed to accelerate digital inclusion across Africa. Thematic clustering across areas such as bio technology and education technology, coupled with digital and entrepreneurial skills building, has proven to be a successful formula for accelerating economic growth and enabling greater economic participation, on the continent.”

CapaCiTi, the incubator’s digital skills accelerator, has created over 5 000 job opportunities in the last four years through ICT and digital skills development.

Its township and informal economy programmes have supported more than 1 000 entrepreneurs and informal traders, and the Women In Business project has enabled 2 500 women to compete in the digital economy over the last few years.

CiTi has a long-standing partnership with the City of Cape Town. It also works with academia, business and society to promote inclusive growth of the digital economy.

Alderman James Vos, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for economic growth, comments: “Through city-funded initiatives, UVU Africa has played a critical role in growing the metro’s IT workforce and helping local entrepreneurs to make their innovative ideas a reality.

“Cape Town has earned the reputation of being a continental tech capital because of the city government’s partnerships with high-growth industry organisations such as UVU Africa, which has supported thousands of local entrepreneurs and young Capetonians looking to get a foot in the digital door of the more than 500 tech companies that have made our metro their home,” Vos concludes.