Dimension Data, an NTT company, achieves GROW with SAP designation
Dimension Data, an NTT company, today announced it has achieved the GROW with SAP designation. The GROW with SAP offering helps midsize companies adopt cloud ERP. The offering provides products, best-practice support, adoption acceleration services, a community and learning opportunities to help customers move to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition with speed, predictability and continuous innovation.
Dimension Data fulfilled SAP’s strict eligibility criteria to achieve the GROW with SAP designation, which includes go-to-market readiness and competency status.
“Leveraging our global NTT Data investments, Dimension Data is able to accelerate the time to value for our clients by bringing robust methodology, intellectual property and proven local experience to the Middle East and Africa markets,” says Brent Flint, Head: Enterprise Application at Dimension Data.
“We are very excited to be able to provide midsize companies in South Africa with the world-class SAP S/4HANA solutions, enabling them to leverage the power of SAP solutions with a tailored offering that helps them grow their business. GROW with SAP provides the agility and innovation that these companies need, not just today, but for their success in years to come. The offering is underpinned by cost-effectiveness and rapid implementation, and the ability to continue to scale into the future,” he adds.
SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition [SAP Services | NTT (dimensiondata.com)] is available on SAP Store.
NTT Ltd.
As part of NTT DATA, a USD 30 billion IT services provider, NTT Ltd. is a leading IT infrastructure and services company serving 65% of the Fortune Global 500 and more than 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We lay the foundation for organizations’ edge-to-cloud networking ecosystem, simplify the complexity of their workloads across multicloud environments, and innovate at the edge of their IT environments where networks, cloud and applications converge. We offer tailored infrastructure and ensure consistent best practices in design and operations across all of our secure, scalable and customizable data centers. On the journey towards a software-defined future, we support organizations with our platform-delivered infrastructure services. We enable a connected future. Visit us at services.global.ntt
Dimension Data
Dimension Data is a leading IT infrastructure and services company, operating across the Middle East and Africa. Dimension Data is 100% owned by the NTT group, a global technology and business solutions provider. Together NTT and Dimension Data believe in contributing to society through our business operations by applying technology for good.
At Dimension Data we deliver a secure and connected future that empowers our people, clients and communities. We lay the foundation for organizations’ edge-to-cloud networking ecosystem, simplify the complexity of their workloads across multicloud environments, and innovate at the edge of their IT environments, where networks, cloud and applications converge. We offer tailored infrastructure and ensure consistent best practices in design and operations across all of our secure, scalable and customizable data centers. On the journey towards a software-defined future, we support organizations with platform-delivered infrastructure services.
Established in South Africa, Dimension Data employs over 8000 employees across 15 countries. Our services and solutions serve clients across all industries including some of the biggest brands listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Nairobi Securities Exchange, and the Dubai Financial Market.
For more information please visit our website.