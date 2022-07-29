BDO South Africa enhances its Cyber Advisory Service by partnering with Egress to help organisations defend e-mail-based cyber attacks

Egress and leading provider of cyber security services, BDO Advisory Services SA, announced their partnership to help South African businesses defend against sophisticated and ongoing cyber security threats.

With 85% of global data breaches involving a human element,* it is no surprise that the volume of sophisticated cyber attacks targeting users in organisations has reached unprecedented levels. Research shows that e-mail remains the most common attack vector with 84% of businesses falling victim to phishing attacks in the last 12 months, and 90% of ransomware delivered via this channel.**

In response to this ever-increasing threat, BDO Advisory Services SA will offer customers the full Egress Intelligent Email Security suite, which comprises anti-phishing security, advanced e-mail DLP for outbound threats and comprehensive e-mail encryption. Recognised as one of the leading global e-mail security platforms, Egress uses patented self-learning technology to detect and prevent the most sophisticated e-mail threats and offer customers unmatched levels of protection.

Commenting on the announcement, Daniel Hoy, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Egress, explained: “We are delighted to welcome such a well-respected and recognised brand as BDO Advisory Services SA into our Partner Programme. Their reputation as a leading provider of specialist consultancy and cyber security services aligns very closely with our mission to deliver customers the highest levels of service and protection. As we continue to expand globally, the partnership with BDO enables us to offer extended coverage across South Africa.

Gilchrist Mushwana, Director, BDO Advisory Services SA, commented: “With organisations across South Africa exposed to considerable cyber threat, BDO Advisory Services SA works with customers to minimise risk and give them the assurance that their businesses are secure. To achieve this, we work with leading cyber security vendors such as Egress. By adding their intelligent e-mail security products to our portfolio, we can protect our customers and their data from external attackers and internal human risk.”

